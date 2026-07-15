Stephani Sousa Is Chasing Her DWTS Dream Again on ‘Next Pro’

Stephani Sousa is ready for another chance to shine. The dancer, who previously stepped into the spotlight on “Dancing With the Stars,” is opening up about her journey to get back to the ballroom and pursue her dance dreams.

On “Next Pro,” Sousa is showing fans a different side of her story, sharing the determination, passion, and hard work that have fueled her path forward. Her latest opportunity could bring her one step closer to the comeback she has been hoping for.

Stephani Sousa Shared Her First ‘Pro’ Challenge on Instagram

In the first episode of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” Stephani Sousa, sister of DWTS pro Ezra Sousa, showed off her Samba moves alongside Briar Nolet. They were paired up by six-time mirrorball winning pro and current DWTS judge, Derek Hough.

Hough, alongside Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley Ballas, judged Sousa and the other contestants on their ballroom technique, ability to engage, and their own interpretation of traditional ballroom style. The feedback from the judges offered the contestants valuable insight as they worked to elevate their performances and stand out in the competition.

Sousa shared a slideshow of six images from the series on Instagram. Her determination to succeed was evident from the moment she began her challenge.

She shared her thoughts in the post’s caption. “Last night was a DREAM, the ‘Next Pro’ Dancer Premiere. I’m just so grateful that I was able to dance again on TV. Little me is screaming.”

Fans were supportive of Sousa’s efforts, They cheered her on in the comments section.

“So so proud and excited to watch you shine,” wrote one follower. “So proud of you, Stephi. You were INCREDIBLE. cannot wait to see what the future has in store for you,” a second noted.

A third fan penned, “You were absolutely incredible!! I’m so proud of you, my girl!! I’m rooting for you!! You are so incredibly talented.” A final fan exclaimed, “You was on fire girl! You deserve to be a pro! I am rooting for you.”

Stephani Sousa Was Once a Troupe Member on DWTS

Stephanie Sosa was a troupe member on “Dancing With the Stars.”

She joined the show’s professional troupe for its 33rd season, performing in group numbers alongside other troupe dancers. However, she was not asked to return for Season 34, which aired in the fall of 2025.

In an Instagram post dated September 2025, Sousa wrote, “I wanted to give you guys an update on DWTS. I will not be returning this season for their troupe. Not going to lie, it’s been hard. This is a show I dreamed about for many, many years. I’m very excited for this new troupe coming in. You guys are going to KILL IT.”

Her post concluded, “This show has changed my life. Thank you for all your love and support, especially for being a Latina entering spaces for the first time; it means the world to me. So damn excited for this season and to see Ezra Sousa kill it this season, he deserves it. Love DWTS with all my heart. It gave me hope for a better life ever since I was a little girl. Here’s to the next chapter.”

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.