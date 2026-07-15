‘General Hospital’ & ‘The Pitt’ Star Jeff Kober Speaks Out After Making Emmy History

It’s been an epic week for actor Jeff Kober, who made history by scoring a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Daytime Emmy nomination within days of each other. Soap fans know him as villain Cyrus on “General Hospital”, while “The Pitt” fans know him as Duke, the motorcycle-riding friend of Robby (Noah Wyle). Kober was nominated for an Emmy on both shows, making history as the first actor to score Daytime and Primetime nominations in the same year.

“It feels really good, and I’m letting myself enjoy it. But I did not anticipate this at all. However, an astrologer told me I was going to have a really good few months between March and October, so I guess we’re in that phase,” he told TV Insider.

Jeff Kober Earns Third Daytime Emmy Nomination for ‘General Hospital’

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The talented actor began playing Cyrus on the ABC soap in 2020. Although Cyrus was a serial killer and an awful person, Kober’s amazing talent turned Cyrus into a character soap fans loveed to hate.

Kober ended his “General Hospital” run in 2025, when Cyrus was murdered, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Guest Performer category. It’s his third nomination. Kober was previously nominated in the Supporting Actor category in 2021 and 2022, winning in 2022.

Despite his previous nominations, Kober was shocked and grateful to be nominated again.

“I’m just grateful that I got to do the work, grateful that they took my character out in a style that allowed me to have some scenes I could really chew up, and I’m grateful that the people who voted thought that my work stacked up,” he expressed to TV Insider.

The soap star credited his time on the ABC soap for enriching his work as an actor. Kober explained that the show’s fast pace taught him to free himself from self-consciousness because there wasn’t time for it.

Jeff Kober Self Submitted For ‘The Pitt’ Primetime Emmy Nomination

Along with Kober making history, his Primetime Emmy nomination in the Guest Actor category was the result of his self-submission. When HBO told him he would not be part of the network’s submission for “The Pitt”, Kober and his team were left to do it on their own, and it paid off.

“That one felt good because that work was so special to me. It was such a great arc on a really great show, and with an actor [Wyle] who really was willing to do the work and dig in and make the most out of these scenes,” Kober shared.

He went on to add, “I’ve been making a living as an actor for 40 years, and it’s rare that you get a job that you really click with and that gets seen by enough people, and this one just really felt right. It felt like it ticked all the boxes, and it was fun just to submit and roll the dice and see what happened. So, I’m very happy.”

Kober plans to enjoy this time reveling in his historic nominations. The actor has no expectations but is simply thrilled to be part of the two amazing shows. If he wins both the Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards, Kober will make history again.

The Primetime Emmy Awards air on Monday, September 14, on NBC. The Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday,y October 30 and air on The Emmys App.