‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle’s Beautiful Daughter Is His Absolute Twin in New Photos

It was a big moment for Noah Wyle and his daughter, Auden Wyle, over the weekend! Auden has followed in her famous father’s footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry. To mark the premiere of her latest film, “The Vanishing Tour,” on June 20, she walked the red carpet with her dad.

Noah Wyle Poses With Gorgeous Lookalike Daughter

Photos from the event, held at the Marina del Rey Film Festival in Beverly Hills, California, show Auden wearing a fitted burgundy minidress made of what appears to be leather. She completed her look with matching stockings, leather knee-high boots, long leather gloves, and a clutch. She wore her hair wavy and down, and kept her makeup natural-looking. She looks absolutely gorgeous.

Posing alongside Auden is Noah, who wore a suit but relaxed the look by leaving the top button of his shirt undone. Auden posted several photos from the night, including pictures with her dad, on Instagram. She looks so happy as she embraces the limelight! In the post’s caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “I couldn’t love these people more, what a night. Forever grateful to have been your Clara.”

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “No words. Heart is bursting with love and pride – love you so. You are so good in this,” a comment reads. “so gorgeous!! Congratulations,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “so proud of you my love,” “Bravo, beautiful girl!,” and “so proud of you, my beautiful angel.”

Noah Wyle’s Three Beautiful Children

Getty Auden Wyle, Sara Wyle, Noah Wyle, and Owen Strausser Wyle

Auden is gorgeous and talented, but she is just one of Noah’s children. He has two children with his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin: Auden, born on October 15, 2005, and her older brother, Owen, born on November 9, 2022. The actor also has a younger daughter, Frances, with his wife, Sarah Wyles. Frances was born on June 22, 2015.

Noah has had great success with two medical dramas, most recently “The Pitt” and previously on the hit ‘90s series “ER.” Despite this, he told People in 2025 that his two older children had not watched the show. “They’ve watched more ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ than they have ‘ER,'” he said. “It’s a point of contention. However, the older they get and the more they seem interested in this business, the more I kind of want to hold that up as something that they might want to engage in. But you know, they’re watching ‘The Pitt.’”

Noah’s children may not be supportive of all of his shows, but they can be proud of his achievements. And becoming a father impacted how Noah approached his career. “My tastes changed radically after my son was born,” he told People. “After I was a father, I suddenly was very conscious of the things that my kids would be watching their father do or say.”

He continued, “It curbed some of my impulses to reach for characters that are way more on the friend. You know, I’d rather play good guys.”