Jane Fonda’s Granddaughter Is Turning Heads for More Than Her Lookalike Beauty

Jane Fonda’s granddaughter Viva Vadim is turning heads after making a string of rare public appearances alongside her Oscar-winning grandmother. While many fans have been struck by the 23-year-old’s resemblance to her famous grandmother, it’s not just her lookalike beauty that’s attracting attention.

According to L’Officiel, Jane Fonda’s granddaughter has sparked fresh interest thanks to her understated lifestyle and artistic career. She recently joined the Oscar winner at the premiere of Jane’s documentary “Gaslit” on June 12, after also accompanying the actress to the TIME Earth Awards Gala in New York in April.

Rather than chasing the spotlight, however, Viva appears happy to let her work do the talking.

Who is Viva Vadim?

According to L’Officiel, Viva was raised far from the Hollywood lifestyle often associated with celebrity families. She grew up on a farm in Vermont with her parents, filmmaker Vanessa Vadim and musician Matt Arnett. While many first noticed her because of the family resemblance, Jane Fonda’s granddaughter has quietly built a reputation based on her artwork and activism.

Vanessa is Fonda’s eldest child from her marriage to French filmmaker Roger Vadim. According to People, Fonda is also mother to son Troy Garity and adopted daughter Mary Williams.

L’Officiel reports that Jane Fonda’s granddaughter Viva has built a quiet career as an activist and artist, creating photography, textiles and collage work. Her website contains little personal information, while her social media focuses almost entirely on her creative projects.

The publication notes that her vintage-inspired fashion and low-key online presence have stood out in an era dominated by celebrity oversharing. Rather than using her famous surname to chase celebrity, Viva has built a quiet public profile centred on art, activism and creativity.

It’s easy to see why many believe Jane Fonda’s granddaughter has inherited more than just her grandmother’s physical features.

Jane Fonda’s Granddaughter: “I Can Only Hope To Be as Brave as She Is”

According to Entertainment Online, Viva spoke warmly about the influence her grandmother has had on her life while attending the “Gaslit” premiere.

“I can only hope to be as brave and courageous as she is, and as steadfast to her beliefs.”

Viva also praised Jane’s lifelong commitment to activism.

“It’s really amazing… to have a role model like her throughout my life,” she said. “I’m really proud to see her dedicate her entire career – her entire life – to amplifying those voices that sometimes go unheard.”

When asked about the lessons she has learned from Jane, Viva admitted it was impossible to name just one.

“I wouldn’t even know where to start,” she said. “I’m just so inspired by her spirit.”

She added that Jane has encouraged her not to become cynical, explaining that the Oscar winner “always remains hopeful, even when it’s really hard to be hopeful.”

“That’s something that I’m kind of constantly trying to emulate.”

The Cause That Brought Them Together

According to Entertainment Online, Jane’s latest documentary, “Gaslit,” continues her decades-long commitment to environmental activism.

Greenpeace says the film, directed by Katie Camosy, follows Fonda through Texas oil fields and communities along the Gulf Coast. It explores the environmental and human impact of the fossil fuel industry while highlighting the voices of people living on the front lines.

The documentary premiered in New York on June 12 before opening in select theatres.

“The Least I Can Do Is Try To Help”

According to Entertainment Online, Fonda said she feels a responsibility to use her platform to help others.

“There’s a lot of issues that are facing Americans, especially right now. I’m a privileged white woman who’s famous. The least I can do is to try to help.”

She added that activism also gives her peace of mind.

“It makes me feel good… and I’ll be able to die with a clear conscience,” she said.

The “Grace & Frankie” actor also reflected on her longevity.

“I thought I’d be dead at 30,” she joked. “I’m astonished every day. I wake up saying thank you, that I’m still here and I’m healthy.”

Fonda recently organized the “Rise Up, Sing Out” concert as part of the No Kings demonstrations in New York City.

The Family Lesson Jane Fonda Wishes She’d Learned Sooner

According to People, Fonda has previously spoken openly about the mistakes she believes she made as a parent.

During a 2023 interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, she admitted, “I was not the kind of mother that I wished that I had been to my children.”

“I just didn’t know how to do it,” she said, adding that she has since learned more about parenting and is “trying to show up now.”

Fonda has also said she has apologized to her children over the years.

“I’m thankful that I’ve gotten better over the 80 years,” she said. “I’m less judgmental. I’m forgiving… I’ve really worked hard to get better as a human being.”

Today, Jane Fonda’s granddaughter appears to share more than a family resemblance with her famous grandmother. They also share a commitment to activism, hope and using their voices for causes they believe in.