Is ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ New This Week? What Fans Need to Know

Fans tuning into “Live With Kelly and Mark” this week may be wondering why the episodes are not quite as live as they normally are. While Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still appearing in new segments at the start of each episode, the daytime talk show is temporarily airing a mix of new host chats and previously recorded interviews as the hosts and production team take their annual summer break.

Why Is ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ Not Live This Week?

So, why aren’t we live this week? According to Decider, the daytime talk show is airing previously recorded episodes while Ripa, Consuelos, and the rest of the “Live” team take their annual short summer vacation.

However, viewers might be a little confused when tuning in. It might seem like it could be a new episode, but then another part of the episode airs, and you think it’s a rerun.

The episodes still include new host chats between Ripa and Consuelos. However, they are then showing previously aired celebrity interviews.

Recorded in Advance

While the “Live” family is out celebrating their annual mini summer break, “Live With Kelly and Mark” fans are watching the show in confusion.

It may come off as confusing, just know that all of the episodes airing this week were recorded in advance.

The Tuesday, June 23, episode included a new host chat between Ripa and Consuelos. Then, viewers got to see past interviews with Mariah Carey, Malin Akerman, and Paul Walter Hauser.

What Else Will Viewers See This Week?

This mix of new content and previously aired interviews will air all week on “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

Other past interviews scheduled to air this week, according to Decider, include Tim Allen, Eugene Levy, Jessica Chastain, Minnie Driver, Rose Byrne, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

So, while the show is not live in the typical sense, at least it’s not completely off the air. The co-hosts are still part of these episodes airing this week, but the interviews being shown are not brand new.

When Will Kelly & Mark Be Live Again?

So, how long will this mini summer break take? For viewers, it won’t be that long.

Decider reported that the pair will be back in their downtown New York City studio on Monday, June 29. That episode will feature Michelle Buteau and Mr. Fantasy.

The rest of the week is expected to include guests Nina Dobrev, Caroline Rhea, Law Roach, and Billy Eichner.

Not the First Time ‘Live’ Has Done This

True fans of the show may recognize this pattern. “Live With Kelly and Mark” traditionally takes a brief summer break each year. During those episodes, they air pre-recorded episodes while the hosts and production team are off enjoying some downtime.

Instead of airing straight reruns, the show will pre-record the co-hosts’ chats for the beginning of the episode. Then, they will air some previously recorded interviews with celebrities.

Fans of the show know they don’t have to worry about this format taking over for that long. It’s a week of episodes like this, then they know their favorite co-hosts will be back behind that desk, live again.