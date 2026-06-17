Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Home Movies, ‘You Make Every Day a Party’

Soap stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of “All My Children” and quickly fell in love. After their Las Vegas wedding in 1996, they went on to welcome three children: Michael, 29, Lola, 25, and Joaquin, 23.

On June 16, 2026, their only daughter, Lola, celebrated her 25th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Kelly Ripa shared rare home videos from Lola’s childhood.

See why fans raved about the family’s never-before-seen home movies.

Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Clips For Lola’s 25th Birthday

Getty Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola arrive at ‘Super Saturday in the Hamptons’ at Nova’s Ark Project on July 31, 2004 in Watermill, New York.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola, is 25 now. Even though she and her brothers grew up in the public eye, they’ve maintained relatively normal lives.

In honor of Lola’s milestone birthday, her parents gave her a special shoutout on their talk show, “Live! With Kelly and Mark.” However, the well-wishes went beyond an on-screen message. On social media, Kelly carefully pieced together a montage of adorable home movies.

“Happy birthday to the love of our lives @theyoungestyung! Lola, you make everyday a party 🎉🎂💥♥️🎊” Kelly Ripa shared on Instagram in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

At the beginning of the clips, fans see the happy parents bring baby Lola home for the first time. As the reel progresses, fans see Lola grow up alongside her brothers. There are many clips of the children playing and laughing together. Toward the end of the reel, there are glimpses of Lola’s graduation and the start of her music career.

“I love you 😢😢🥹” Lola replied in the comments.

“Happy Birthday sweetheart. I love you. ♥️” Mark Consuelos’ sister, Adriana, added.

Overall, fans loved the rare glimpse inside the family’s lives. They found the video montage to be incredibly sweet and personable.

“Those kids grew up and you two look the same, I love it❤️❤️” one Instagram user noted.

“The BEST video montage of all time!! Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung 🎉🥰” another chimed in.

Lola Consuelos Absolutely Adores Her Parents

As an adult, Lola Consuelos moved to London. Though she lives incredibly far from her New York-based parents, there is still so much love in the family.

“Happy birthday to my superhero,” Lola captioned an Instagram tribute to her father on his birthday this year. “You will forever and always be the most important man in my life. I wish more than anything that I were with you today, more than ever this year❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU DAD 🎀🎀🎀🎀🎀 the coolest Mexican, Italian man to walk this earth!!!!!!!”

The singer attached many photos of the family’s life throughout the years, including a few romantic photos of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa alone. No matter what obstacles they face, it’s clear that family always remains the center of their universe.

“Love you Lolly!!!” Mark Consuelos thanked his daughter for the kind post.

“Perfect! ❤️🎂🎉” Kelly Ripa simply commented.

Fans wish Lola Consuelos a wonderful birthday season and can’t wait to see more adorable glimpses inside the family’s personal lives.