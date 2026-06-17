‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 17): Steffy Throws Hope a Major Curveball

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Wednesday, June 17, reveal that Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) return leaves Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) on edge.

Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) last-minute offer to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) changes everything.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Did Sheila Come in Peace?

CBS Sheila Carter is back.

On Wednesday, Deacon and Taylor get the shock of their lives when Sheila suddenly shows up unannounced.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Sheila barges into Taylor’s office, interrupting a sweet moment between the couple.

Naturally, Taylor and Deacon are on edge after Sheila’s return. The notorious eight-toed villain insists she’s a changed woman, but whether that’s true remains to be seen.

Sheila may assure the couple that she’s not back to cause trouble and that she comes in peace. She could even pretend to approve of Taylor and Deacon’s relationship.

Of course, that’s likely far from the truth, as Sheila has never been one to walk away without settling the score. It wouldn’t be surprising if she has a hidden agenda and is plotting to destroy Taylor and Deacon once and for all.

Steffy Presents Hope With a Tempting Opportunity

Meanwhile, Steffy puts Hope in a tough spot with a tempting offer. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers note that Steffy claims she knows exactly what Hope is up to, and she’s putting a stop to it.

However, it seems unlikely that Steffy is aware that Hope has teamed up with Logan and is already working on a new line.

Instead, Steffy may believe Hope is simply seeking other opportunities elsewhere or rebelling after Hope for the Future was put on hold.

Hope may feel relieved that Steffy remains unaware of her new gig at Logan, but that relief may be short-lived when she hears Steffy’s proposition.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Hope Accept?

Steffy might present Hope with an offer that is sure to catch her off guard. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Steffy may finally give Hope a firm relaunch date for HFTF.

Perhaps Steffy will promise to make the announcement immediately after Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) upcoming couture fashion show.

In return, Steffy may ask Hope to end her leave of absence and return to Forrester Creations to start preparing for her line’s relaunch.

Of course, Hope is already in the process of completing her debut collection at Logan, so Steffy’s offer is sure to put her in a difficult situation.

Will Hope accept Steffy’s offer and return to FC, or will she choose to stay at Logan?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 15-19)

Monday, June 15: Will struggles with keeping the truth from Electra; R.J. and Dylan level up their friendship.

Tuesday, June 16: Forrester eagerly anticipates the launch of Eric’s couture line; Steffy makes a promise to Brooke; Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future.

Wednesday, June 17: Sheila’s return leaves Taylor and Deacon on edge; Steffy’s last-minute offer changes everything.

Thursday, June 18: Sheila reveals her true motives; Dylan has a new boss at Forrester.

Friday, June 19: A bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna catches Bill’s attention; Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.