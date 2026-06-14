‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 15-19): Sheila Reveals True Motives – Dylan Has a New Boss

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of June 15 to 19 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) doubles down on her proposal to join Logan.

“So, do we have a deal?” she asks Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). “Not so fast. I’m gonna need something from Wyatt first,” Bill replies.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) shares her suspicions about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

“I’m starting to wonder if something is going on with Hope that she doesn’t want us to know about,” Steffy tells Brooke.

Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) and Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) sweet moment is interrupted by an unexpected arrival.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, June 15:

Will struggles with keeping the truth from Electra.

R.J. and Dylan level up their friendship.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 16:

Forrester eagerly anticipates the launch of Eric’s couture line.

Steffy makes a promise to Brooke.

Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 17:

Sheila’s return leaves Taylor and Deacon on edge.

Steffy’s last-minute offer changes everything.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 18:

Sheila reveals her true motives.

Dylan has a new boss at Forrester.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, June 19:

A bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna catches Bill’s attention.

Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope.

‘B&B’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Kimberlin Brown returns as Sheila Carter. Expect to see the eight-toed villain interrupting Taylor and Deacon’s moment on Wednesday, June 17.

Denise Richards is also back as Shauna Fulton. Keep an eye on her character as she tries to join Logan once again on Friday, June 19.

Delon De Metz pops back in as Zende Forrester on Tuesday, June 16, and Friday, June 19. Expect to see the young designer contemplate his future at Forrester Creations.

Shannon McMullen, Olga Zhukova, and Kayla Ehle make an appearance on Tuesday, June 16, as FC models.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life; Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.