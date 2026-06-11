‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 11): Hope Faces Setback – RJ Finds New Love

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Thursday, June 11, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wonders if there is a new woman in RJ Forrester’s (Brayan Nicoletti) life.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gets disappointing news. Plus, Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bad News for Hope

On Thursday, Hope is blindsided by disappointing news. She and Deke Sharpe (Harrison Cone) have just wrapped up Logan’s first fashion sneak peek, and it seems like everything is falling into place.

But “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest the celebration may be short-lived. Just when things finally seem to be looking up for Hope, she is hit with another round of bad news.

Perhaps Hope receives Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) official feedback, and it’s far from the response she was hoping for.

Maybe Katie has more criticism about the line than Hope expected. Regardless, Hope will likely feel let down.

Ridge Asks RJ About His Love Life

Meanwhile, Ridge grills RJ about his love life. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say he’s curious whether his son has a new woman in his life.

RJ and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) are getting closer and have even discussed the possibility of dating. Both feel like it’s time for them to move on, now that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) are back together.

Spoilers also tease that RJ and Dylan will soon find themselves taking things to the next level, getting intimate in the bedroom. Will things get serious between them?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Fanny Greyson Returns

Also on Thursday, Fanny Greyson (Elsa Esnoult) makes a comeback on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Viewers may recall that the French singer once pitched a perfume line at Forrester Creations back when Hope and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) took over the company.

At the time, they passed on Fanny’s perfumes and hired Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) instead.

Now that she’s back in town, Fanny could pitch her perfume line at Logan. Katie is actively expanding her fashion house, and adding a fragrance line is sure to generate more buzz.

That also sets up even more competition for the Forresters. Will Katie stop at nothing to take on the rival fashion house?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 8-12)

Monday, June 8: Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level; Brooke and Katie come to an understanding; Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9: R.J. and Dylan grow closer; Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10: Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester; Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11: Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life; Hope gets disappointing news; Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12: Remy learns surprising information; Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.