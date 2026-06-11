‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 11): Victor Generously Rewards Phyllis – Matt’s Fresh Start

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for Thursday, June 11, tease that Victor Newman makes a shocking business decision.

Nikki Newman supports Nick Newman with his sobriety. Plus, Stephanie Simmons shares a secret with Nate Hastings.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Is Shocked by Lily’s Decision

CBS Cane Ashby and Lily Winters

On Thursday, Lily Winters tells Billy Abbott that Victor is giving her Chancellor. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers tease that Billy is happy for Lily and asks what her plans are.

Lily tells Billy that she asked Cane Ashby to run it. “Cane screwed over everyone in town,” Billy points out. “You’re gonna reward him by giving him the keys to the kingdom?”

Billy insists Lily is going to regret this decision, but she’s not changing her mind. She believes Cane is the best person for the job.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Billy thinks Lily is letting her emotions cloud her logic. “He’s hurt you so many times and you’re going to give him a chance to do it again,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Stephanie tells Nate that she accepted the job at Memorial. She then asks if he’d consider practicing medicine again.

Nate admits it was one of the most rewarding periods of his life, but he likes where he’s at now.

Nikki Supports Nick

Nick tells Nikki he could use a meeting today and asks if she could go with him. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Nikki is more than happy to support her son in his recovery.

At the meeting, Nick talks about his addiction and how the man he hates the most was the one who saved his life.

Nick tells everyone he’ll do whatever it takes to get his life back on track for his family and himself.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Generous Reward

Getty Victor Newman declares victory.

At Newman Enterprises, Phyllis Summers is packing her things when Victor arrives. The redhead asks if he’s here to escort her out, but The Mustache says he wants to make a deal.

“You stood up to me, and you won,” Victor says and offers Phyllis Arabesque.

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers note Victor didn’t destroy Cane’s company completely and wants to hand it over to Phyllis.

“I think you could turn that company into a viable corporation,” Victor adds.

Phyllis is skeptical and asks why he’s doing that. “It’s very simple,” Victor replies. “You saved my boy’s life.”

Later, Phyllis meets with Lauren Fenmore and updates her about Victor’s reward. “I saved Nick’s life, shouldn’t I be able to rebuild my own?” she adds.

Phyllis then asks Lauren if she will help her run Arabesque, and she agrees.

Finally, Matt Clark apologizes to Chelsea Lawson and Adam Newman. “The Young and the Restless” spoilers say Victor tells Matt that Adam is going to work on his cover story.

Then, Nick, Sharon, and Noah arrive. “I want you all to know that Matt wants to make amends,” Victor declares. “I’m going to ask him to walk in public in Genoa City.”

Victor then asks everyone to treat Matt as a normal citizen. Will they agree to it?