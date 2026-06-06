‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (June 8-12): Victor Gains a Shocking Ally — Malcolm & Stephanie’s Unfinished Business

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that Victor Newman forms a shocking alliance with Matt Clark.

“So, I’m ready! Right? Are we gonna start your plan for me to go get Cane Ashby?” Matt asks. “Soon,” Victor replies.

Noah Newman officially opens his new club. “Here’s to your success and the Genoa City Shadow Room!” Sharon Newman toasts to her son and the guests.

Malcolm Winters is back in Genoa City and picks up where he left off with Stephanie Simmons.

“Whoa, could I get some of that?” Malcolm surprises Stephanie and Holden Novak.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

Victor determines Matt Clark’s fate.

Lily makes Cane a surprising offer.

Malcolm returns home to Genoa City.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

Malcolm and Stephanie settle unfinished business.

Sharon keeps her distance from Matt Clark.

Noah hosts the opening of the new Shadow Room.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

Christine sees Danny in a new light.

Victoria and Kyle call a truce.

Sienna stands her ground with Audra.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

Victor makes a shocking business decision.

Nikki supports Nick with his sobriety.

Stephanie shares a secret with Nate.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

Victor questions Nikki about her health issues.

Phyllis reaches out to Summer.

Adam keeps tabs on Matt Clark.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Shemar Moore returns to Genoa City as Malcolm Winters. Expect to see him share scenes with Vivica A Fox’s Stephanie Simmons as they settle unfinished business.

Roger Howarth gets more airtime as Matt Clark. The amnesiac villain accepts an intriguing offer from The Mustache on Monday, June 8.

Also back next week are Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell as Danny and Christine Blair Romalotti.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, June 1: Victor bargains with Nikki; Jack worries about Diane’s absence from Genoa City; Nick leads the charge to jog Matt Clark’s memory.

Tuesday, June 2: Victor forces Nick to face his issues; Adam and Sally discuss her pregnancy; Sharon questions Matt Clark’s change of heart.

Wednesday, June 3: Victor and Nick share a difference of opinion about Matt Clark’s fate; Lily gives Devon some tough love; Sienna shares concerns about Noah’s new venture; Nate helps Stephanie with a tough decision.

Thursday, June 4: Victor declares victory; Phyllis asks Michael to help clear her name; Victoria worries about Nikki’s medical issues.

Friday, June 5: Victor makes good on a promise to Lily; Holden and Audra are forced to face their past; Sharon gives Phyllis the benefit of the doubt.

Catch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.