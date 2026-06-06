‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (June 8-12): Laura Basks in Victory – Willow is Tempted

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 tease that Laura is riding high after a major win, but will it last long?

Willow is tempted by an offer, and Chase makes a high-profile arrest. Plus, Portia’s baby shower turns tense, and concerns grow about Josslyn’s future.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

Laura relishes her victory.

Jossyn’s days may be numbered.

Kristina issues a request.

Curtis seeks Alexis’ help.

Kai worries about Trina.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

“Nathan” makes a major confession.

Portia’s baby shower is a tense affair.

Sidwell is on the warpath.

Willow is blindsided.

Brook Lynn issues an apology.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

Carly takes action.

Trina makes a bold decision.

Dante gets bad news.

Willow receives a tempting offer.

Curtis and Portia clash.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

Valentin cautions Carly.

Ava has a guilty conscience.

Sonny is taken by surprise.

Nina checks in on “Nathan.”

Cody scores points with Molly.

Danny and Charlotte make a plan.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

Ethan weighs his options.

Tracy has harsh words for Willow.

Brook Lynn seeks Sonny’s aid.

Chase makes a high-profile arrest.

Alexis is persuasive.

‘General Hospital’ Comings & Goings

Steve Burton and Finola Hughes are back to filming as Jason Morgan and Anna Devane. The two will return to Port Charles in a few weeks.

Burton took a break in March, while Devane has been off from the canvas since February 2025.

Scout Cain joins “General Hospital” as an aged-up Kayden Brenna Tokarski. She will make her debut in July. Also joining the cast is Dean Geyer. He will play the role of newcomer Tristan Roberts.

Asher Antonyzyn and Bluesy Burke are back as Danny Morgan and Charlotte Cassadine. They scheme together on Thursday, June 11.

Kathleen returns as Dr. Liesl Obrecht and shares scenes with Josslyn and others on Monday, June 8. Andrew Hawkes is also on next week as Ross Cullum. Expect to see the double agent on Monday, June 8.

Meanwhile, Marc Forget has departed “General Hospital” as Pascal. He made his final appearance last week.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, June 1: Nina visits Brennan at Turning Woods; Laura and Sonny turn to Lucas; Ric advises Tracy; Dante confides in Liz; Carly defends Lulu.

Tuesday, June 2: Michael manipulates Willow; Elizabeth makes a confession; Cullum delivers grim news; Nina makes her allegiance clear; Sidwell is blindsided.

Wednesday, June 3: Lucas fears he’s said too much; Sonny lends a helping hand; Carly demands answers; Chase receives an offer; Tracy doesn’t like what she sees.

Thursday, June 4: “Nathan” gets a tempting offer; Ethan receives a warning; Nina tries to talk sense into Willow; Chase faces off with Tracy; Josslyn tries a new strategy.

Friday, June 5: Ava challenges Ethan; Brook Lynn enlists an ally; Alexis delivers happy news; Obrecht issues a warning; Laura gets a win.