‘The McBee Dynasty’: Cole McBee & Kacie Adkison Reveal How They Kept Vegas Wedding Hidden for Months

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison are opening up about their surprise Las Vegas wedding after viewers watched the couple tie the knot during season 3, episode 8 of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.”

The newlyweds revealed in an exclusive interview with Bravo Insider that keeping their marriage a secret proved to be one of the hardest parts of the experience. While Bravo fans only learned about the wedding when the episode aired on August 3, many of the couple’s own friends also believed they were still engaged.

“We wanted to make sure it was a surprise,” Cole told Bravo Insider. “You wouldn’t believe how hard it is to keep a surprise off social media. A lot of our friends don’t even know that we got married. They just think we’re engaged. I’m sure some of our best friends will text us like, ‘You guys got married?’ It’ll be great seeing that.”

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison Explain How They Kept Their Wedding Secret

Cole said he even avoided wearing his wedding ring before the episode aired to help protect the surprise.

Despite those efforts, Kacie admitted there were moments when Cole nearly revealed the news by accident.

“He slips up all the time,” Kacie joked.

Their Las Vegas ceremony featured an Elvis impersonator as the officiant and included a small group of family and friends. However, the couple said they always intended to celebrate with a much larger ceremony after their television wedding.

“Now that the secret is out, we can start planning our actual wedding,” Kacie said.

Cole explained that several important family members, including Kacie’s relatives and his parents, Kristi McBee and Steve McBee Sr., were not present at the Las Vegas ceremony due to the circumstances of the family’s lives at the time.

“It was just spur of the moment, like, ‘Hey, my dad’s going to prison for the next two years, maybe let’s just get married,'” Cole said. “We knew we were probably gonna have another kid in the next year or so, so we should probably get married.”

According to Bravo Insider, the couple plans to hold a second wedding celebration on the McBee family farm in Gallatin, Missouri, behind their new home, after Steve Sr. is released from prison. His release is currently scheduled for September 11, 2026.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Reflects on Relationship Growth With Kacie Adkison

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The wedding marks another milestone in a relationship that began after Cole and Kacie met through mutual friends in 2019.

Fans of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” have watched the couple navigate breakups, reconciliation, parenthood and an engagement. They welcomed daughter Blair, now 1, before becoming engaged in November 2025. The couple also recently announced they are expecting their second daughter, due August 11.

“The last two years, we have had so much change in our life, but for the better,” Cole told Bravo Insider. “I think it’s really cool to get to watch that back on the show because we get to see ourselves grow and become better parents. We get to see our relationship grow.”

Reflecting on earlier seasons, he added, “Obviously, in season 1, we were just getting back together. We were on our longest break we’ve ever taken and coming back from that. There were the issues of me being an idiot still, me not ready to grow up, and things like that. We definitely have grown so much. And obviously, Blair and our next daughter are going to help out so much with that.”

Kacie said she always believed Cole would mature despite the challenges viewers saw during the first two seasons.

“In the first two seasons, you watch me stick around with Cole, and I feel like some people are like, ‘Why does she stay with him?’ But the whole time, I knew the potential he had, and I knew that he would grow into the man like I knew he would be,” she said. “This season, I feel like you really get to see him grow up and become the person that I’ve waited around for. Good things come to those who wait, right?”

Kacie credited “a lot of patience” for helping their relationship succeed, while Cole said their connection has carried them through difficult moments.

“We’ve had our fair share of problems, but we’ve gotten through them,” he said. “I don’t suggest having a kid if you’re going through a rocky situation, but for us, Blair was definitely the best thing to ever happen to us.”

Cole McBee Previously Shared Why He Proposed With a $35,000 Diamond Ring

Earlier in season 3, viewers watched Cole propose to Kacie with a 3.16-carat diamond ring that producers said retailed for $35,000.

During episode 4, Cole explained why he chose the ring despite financial pressures facing the family following Steve McBee Sr.’s federal crop insurance fraud case.

“I’ve been saving up for this ring for a long time, and even though finances aren’t great right now at the farm, Kacie deserves it,” he said on the show.

Cole also shared how recent family challenges reinforced his commitment to Kacie.

“Life and work has just been heavy lately. You know, between my dad’s sentencing, and all the debt that we’ve been trying to work through, it’s been tough,” he said. “But, you know, the one thing that always makes my day and keeps me going is seeing Kacie and Blair when I get home, and hanging out with them. They’re the light of my world and they motivate me every day to keep fighting.”

He added, “I know what I want, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.