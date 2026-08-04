‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Judges’ Callbacks Week 1 Details

It’s time for a new round on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. Before the live shows on “AGT” 2026 begin, we have a new round to make it through before the Top 44 acts are revealed for “America’s Got Talent” 2026. So, which acts will be performing for Week 1 of the Judges’ Callbacks tonight on NBC? Check out the details below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Judges’ Callbacks Week 1 Acts

For this new round, the judges picked 23 acts that would get one more chance to perform for a possible spot in the live shows on “AGT” 2026. During last week’s show, the judges picked the acts they want to see perform once again.

In total, there are 23 acts set to perform in these Judges’ Callbacks, but only 16 spots available in the live shows. So, cuts will be made. Up first, we have Team Simon and Team Mel B performing at the judges’ home, along with some special guest judges for this new round. Check out the acts below.

Mel B’s Picks

For Mel B, she picked six acts to bring back for another performance. These performances will be taking place in her hometown of Leeds, England. To make it even more special, she will be joined by her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton.

Butter & Grit

NBC

This band impressed the judges with their original song. They definitely got the crowd involved and just seemed to have a likeable personality, which made you want to root for them on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21.

Joel M

NBC

Joel M is a magician that Mel B just loved. She was blown away with what he did during his audition. However, Simon and Howie both didn’t like how long it took him to get through the act.

Lachlan Patterson

NBC

Lachlan didn’t get much air time. He, apparently, had a quick set, but Mel B thought he was hilarious. The other judges didn’t seem to agree, so here he is.

Bety

NBC

Bety is only 17 years old and a singer. Her nerves were very high during her audition, which is why I thought she needed more time and experience before moving on. However, Mel B brought her in for this new round on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

James & Marina

NBC

These are mentalists that seemed to blow everyone away with their audition. I am shocked they didn’t go straight to the live shows, since there were four yes votes.

Madelyn Tallent & Malachi Martin

NBC

Both of them have been wanting to do this their whole lives, but have only been performing together for six months. That lack of experience held Howie back, so here they are.

Simon’s Picks on ‘AGT’ Season 21

Next up, we have the picks for Simon Cowell. He brought his selections to his home in Malibu. To help him out, he used the services of Normani and Poo Bear.

Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm

NBC

They are brothers from Hawaii. They sing and seem like the perfect group that Simon would get behind and work with.

Akira

NBC

I don’t understand this one, as nothing was entertaining or funny about it. He strips naked and hides behind things.

Elektro Dads

NBC

The dads will be back to put on another performance. Can their dad bodies handle it?

Travis Garland

NBC

Travis Garland sings the covers on “Dancing With the Stars.” Simon wasn’t impressed with how staged his audition seemed, so he wanted to work with him on that side of things.

Sando

NBC

He also has a big following on social media. Sando said he has over 2 billion views on social media. He dances.

Elsie

NBC

This is another one of those acts that Simon seems perfect to work with. He wanted more from Elsie, so can he get it out of here during the Judges’ Callbacks?

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 1 of the Judges’ Callbacks on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.