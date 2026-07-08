Pro Dancers Show Their Support as ‘DWTS’ Singer Travis Garland Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

The ballroom was only the beginning for one familiar “Dancing With the Stars” performer. During Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” a singer with strong ties to the hit dance competition stepped back into the spotlight for a chance to impress Simon Cowell and the other judges. As fans celebrated the unexpected crossover, members of the “DWTS” family quickly rallied behind the audition with messages of support. Check out the details below in our “Dancing With the Stars” and “AGT” spoilers.

Travis Garland on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026

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Before Travis started singing, we got to learn some information about the singer. He used to be part of a boy band that opened for Justin Bieber. That boy band also consisted of Kevin McHale, Justin Joseph “JJ” Thorne, and V Sevani.

The boy band didn’t work, so he went solo. Right now, Travis works as a singer on “Dancing With the Stars,” but he wants to be out front and center.

For his audition, Garland sang

We hear him singing those songs every week on “DWTS,” so of course he was going to be a good singer. For his audition, he sang “Dream On” by Aerosmith. Once he hit those high notes in the song, it was party over. He is a very talented singer.

Mixed Reviews From the ‘AGT’ Judges

Mel B seemed to be in love with Travis and the performance. She said, “That is how you sing that song. Wowzer.” Mel added that he is a very seasoned singer.

However, Howie had mixed feelings about Travis. He said Travis has incredible talent, but the audition was too theatrical for him.

Sofia said she loved him and his voice, but she did not want him to sing another song. Simon said he could understand what Howie was saying, but at the same time, he knew Travis could sing. Instead of the theatrics he practiced for, Simon wished he had worked on another arrangement of that song.

In the end, Howie was a no for Garland moving on in the competition. However, the other judges all voted yes, which meant Travis was moving on to the next round.

‘DWTS’ Pros Show Travis Love

For the official “AGT” social media post, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers were coming out to show their support for Travis.

Pasha Pashkov wrote, “My guy🙌🙌🙌 you killed that!!!,” while Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Winner!!!!”

Another winner prediction, as Emma Slater wrote, “My winner right here,” and BC Jean, wife of pro dancer Mark Ballas, wrote, “Blessing our ears!!! 🤘🏼🔥🙌🏼🤩,” and Sasha Farber added, “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 let’s gooooooooooo.”

Fans Show Their Support

Travis has been sharing the exciting news of his audition for “America’s Got Talent” this season. His Instagram has been filled with “AGT” posts, and now his official audition has aired. The love and support quickly followed his social media post.

One fan wrote, “You deserve a gold buzzer Travis! You’re one of the best singer I’ve ever seen in my life! 👏😎 Goodluck on your AGT journey brothaaa!!,” and another added, “Great job & beautiful voice!! You’ll go far on this show!!”

The support continued, as this person wrote, “Those high notes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 YES!!!!!!,” and a second person wrote, “You need to be “theatrical” if you’re putting on a show for an audience. Don’t listen to any haters 😤,” and a third added, “Oh, man — Howie really missed the mark on this one! This guy has serious pipes and is one of the best singers I’ve heard! I bet he comes back to blow it out of the water (again)!”