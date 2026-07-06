Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy the Fourth of July in New Florida Home, ‘Our Hearts Are Full of Gratitude’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd celebrated the Fourth of July for the first time in their new Florida home.

In honor of the country’s 250th birthday, the couple took time to reflect on what the United States meant to them. Peta penned a lovely message about coming to America and attached several sweet photos of her family’s celebration.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Reflect on Their Story

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have experienced many major changes this summer. In June, they relocated their family from Los Angeles to Boca Raton, Florida. Though it’s been a wild journey, the family finally feels settled and at peace.

During the Fourth of July weekend, the family enjoyed the fireworks and other festivities. However, the holiday also moved Maks and Peta to reflect on their journey to the United States.

“HAPPY 250 AMERICA,” Peta began her Instagram post. “We didn’t grow up here. We each came to America as immigrants, chasing opportunities, building a life from the ground up, and dreaming of a future for our children.”

“Today, as we watch our three boys grow up as Americans, our hearts are full of gratitude,” the professional dancer continued. “We know the sacrifices it took to get here, and we never take for granted the freedom, opportunity, and hope this country has given our family. Happy Independence Day. We are incredibly proud, deeply thankful, and so honored to call America home. 🇺🇸❤️…Milan was sleeping 🥹”

In the comments, fans raved over Peta’s heartfelt message. Above all else, fans loved seeing the family so happy.

“Love you all ❤️” Peta’s close friend and fellow Australian immigrant Sharna Burgess wrote in the comments.

“Beautiful family❤️ love your pictures!” a fan sweetly added.

The Family of Five Thrives in Their New Environment

Though Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd feel confident in their decision to move, leaving their life in Los Angeles certainly wasn’t easy.

“Something new is never easy,” the mother of three shared on Instagram. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision. But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you.”

She attached a video of her and Maks tearfully driving away from their Los Angeles home.

“Looking back now, we know this was the best decision for our family,” Peta continued. “Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we’re incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️”

After making the big move, the family listed their Los Angeles home for rent with an asking price of $18,000 per month. According to TMZ, the home is a “4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, roughly 4,300 square foot” property, including many stunning features, including a secret pantry. Without a doubt, the next residents are in for a treat.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” kicks off on Monday, July 13 on ABC. Fans can catch the season 35 premiere this September on the network.