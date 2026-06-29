Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Share Their Next Big Adventure

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd just made a major life decision and couldn’t be more excited.

It’s been some time since the power couple competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” But even so, they have plenty to occupy their time. As the parents of three sons, there is always plenty to do.

In a new social media update, Maks and Peta revealed they took a major step and are embarking on their next big adventure. Their fans and colleagues are excited to see where this next chapter takes them.

DWTS Champions Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Left Los Angeles

Like many other “Dancing With the Stars” pros, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd built their lives in Los Angeles. But after welcoming three sons, they’ve decided a move was the best choice for their family.

In a surprising update, the family revealed they left Los Angeles behind and relocated to the Sunshine State.

“Home. 🤍 We did it… we moved to Florida,” Peta shared on Instagram. “Leaving behind the place we’d called home for so many years wasn’t easy, but sometimes the biggest leaps lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.”

“The happiness, the slower pace, the sunshine, watching our boys love every second of it… It’s everything we hoped for and more. Worth every box. Every goodbye. Every unknown. No looking back… only looking forward. 🌴☀️” the dancer concluded the post.

The video begins with Maks and Peta dancing together as they unravel a piece of paper that reads, “We moved to Florida!!!” As the video continues, they begin dancing in the grass while holding their younger sons, Rio and Milan.

In the comments, the couple’s friends and colleagues overwhelmingly offered their support.

“Love you miss you and I love this for you and the fam. It looks good on you babe ❤️❤️ Coming to visit soon!” Peta’s best friend, Sharna Burgess, wrote in the comments.

What’s Next For the Couple?

While Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd still love dance, a return to “Dancing With the Stars” may not be in the cards. Peta last competed in season 32, while Maks’ last year was back in season 25. However, the couple did return for the Len Goodman tribute.

Even if Maks and Peta don’t return to “Dancing With the Stars,” they still have plenty of other projects to occupy their time. This year, Maks Chmerkovskiy explored the world of acting, starring in a short series called “Wild Silence.”

“I think I’m very excited about a few opportunities that are coming up in dance space, but that’s not for right now,” the 46-year-old told EntertainmentNow. “I think it’s more about, you know this, you know, this community that I’ve built, if I’m a speaker for myself. And you know, of dance enthusiasts, I think that I want to take them on a journey with me, if you will.”

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” kicks off in a few weeks on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Fans can catch the season 35 premiere this September.