Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Show Off Their New Life in Florida

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are exploring a brand new chapter. The couple surprised fans this week when they announced they were leaving Los Angeles and moving to Boca Raton, Florida.

Despite the cross-country trek, the couple knew it was the right move for their family. In a new social media update, Maks and Peta revealed photos and videos of their new home.

For now, fans are still eagerly anticipating a full house tour. But the sneak peeks seemingly reveal the family is having a great time.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Moved Across the Country

While Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were on “Dancing With the Stars,” Los Angeles was the perfect location for their family. They were near work and close to Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy. Now that Maks and Peta have three sons, they’re thinking of the future.

Now that the family has moved to Boca Raton, they’ve listed their Los Angeles home for rent. Moving to the east coast wasn’t simple, but Peta Murgatroyd’s latest photo dump paints a very happy picture.

“June has been good to us 🌴💫” the mother of three captioned a new Instagram post.

In the first photo, Maks and Peta sit on the staircase of their new home, joyfully surrounded by their sons. Silver and gold balloons adorn the staircase, welcoming the family of five into their new living space.

The subsequent pictures and videos feature the boys playing around the yard and several fun family outings. Even their dog, Hachi, seems to be having a blast. Although it was a major cross-country move, the family genuinely seems happy in their new environment.

“We need another vlog! And a home tour! I’m so happy for y’all! 🫶🏻” “Cheer” star Monica Aldama wrote in the comments.

“This looks soooo good babe!” DWTS pro Emma Slater added.

Plenty of other fans warmly welcomed the family to the Sunshine State.

The Couple Admits Saying Goodbye Was Challenging

Though Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are excited to explore their new home, they acknowledge leaving Los Angeles was particularly challenging.

Shortly after confirming the move, Peta shared a heartbreaking clip on social media. She and Maks drive away in their van with plenty of moving boxes visible in the backseat.

“Something new is never easy,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro captioned the post. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision.”

“But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you,” Peta continued. “Looking back now, we know this was the best decision for our family. Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we’re incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️”

Fans can’t wait to see more snapshots of their new Florida life.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns to ABC this September. “The Next Pro” premieres on Monday, July 13, on the network.