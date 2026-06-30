Peta Murgatroyd Shares a Tearful Goodbye, ‘Something New Is Never Easy’

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are embarking on a new chapter of life. Sadly, that means they had to say goodbye to many loved ones.

In a social media update, the family revealed they’re moving to Florida. Though the initial post was exciting and positive, the couple admits they’re struggling to say goodbye to Los Angeles.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Their Moving Journey

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are moving to Florida with their three sons, Shai, Rio, and Milan. Though they’re excited about the new chapter, they’re leaving many loved ones behind. Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his family remain in L.A.

Now, Peta is opening up about the journey and all the challenging emotions that come along with it.

“Something new is never easy,” the dancer shared on Instagram. “There are tears you don’t expect, goodbyes that hit harder than you imagined, and moments where you wonder if you’re making the right decision. But sometimes you have to leave what’s comfortable to find what’s meant for you.”

In the clip, Peta and Maks are driving their car, with plenty of moving boxes visible in the backseat. Both dancers wipe away tears as they leave their old city behind.

“Looking back now, we know this was the best decision for our family,” Peta continued. “Our boys are so happy, our hearts are full, and we’re incredibly grateful for this new chapter. Goodbye LA. Hello Florida. 🌴❤️”

The mother of three concluded the post by referring fans to her YouTube vlog.

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“Bravo for bravery. 👏👏 new beginnings… it takes so much courage to move. I’m inspired!” Carrie Ann Inaba shared in the comments.

Plenty of fans welcomed the family to Florida with open arms.

“You made the right choice!! Florida is awesome 🙌❤️” a fan commented.

“Welcome to the sunshine ☀️ state,” another added.

What Does This Mean For ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

Maks Chmerkovskiy hasn’t competed on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 25. Peta Murgatroyd last competed in season 32, but many fans remain hopeful she’ll return now that her sons are a little bit older.

Moving to Florida would make competing on DWTS more challenging, but it’s entirely possible. Reigning champion Witney Carson and her family relocated to Florida a few years ago. It takes a lot of teamwork and communication, but it is possible. But with the season 35 premiere just months away, it seems unlikely that Peta will choose to compete so soon after moving her family across the country.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are widely expected to return to “Dancing With the Stars” this year. Although they feel excited for Maks and Peta, they’re certainly going to miss living near them.

“I’m liking this post but crying while doing so! Miss you already 🥹😭♥️” Jenna wrote on Peta’s initial Instagram post.

Fans can tune into “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on Monday, July 13, on ABC. The season 35 premiere kicks off this September on the network.