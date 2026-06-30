Kate Gosselin Breaks Silence on Collin Gosselin Ahead of Memoir 

Kate Gosselin is responding to questions about her estranged son, Collin Gosselin, following his recent comments about an upcoming memoir and a proposed lie detector test.

The former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star addressed the topic in the comment section of a TikTok video she shared on Monday, June 29.

Kate Responds to Fans

While the video itself focused on updates about her rescue dog, Koda, and a minor foot injury she was dealing with, many followers used the comments to ask about Collin’s recent podcast appearance.

During that interview, Collin, 22, said he would like his mother to participate in a lie detector test ahead of the release of his memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

One commenter suggested the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant pursue legal action if she believes the allegations made against her are false.

“If you are 100% certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!” the person wrote.

Kate replied by explaining why she believes that would not be an option.

“I can’t bc I’m a public figure,” she responded. “Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def would!”

Another follower asked whether she would agree to take the lie detector test Collin proposed.

Kate’s response was brief.

“Ha!”

She later elaborated while discussing the challenges of proving intent in legal cases.

“Malice is one of the hardest things to prove. I tried :(,” she wrote.

In another comment, Kate said she previously sought legal advice after dealing with public claims made about her.

“The rules are different for ppl in the public eye,” she explained. “I consulted a high power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(.”

Collin Is Set to Release a Memoir

Kate’s comments come just days after details surrounding Collin’s forthcoming memoir became public.

The book is titled “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” and is expected to chronicle his experiences growing up in one of reality television’s most recognizable families.

Collin, one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets, announced the project by sharing the book cover and an emotional message about why he decided to tell his story.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever tell this story,” he wrote.

“Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw.”

He explained that it took years before he felt ready to revisit those experiences.

“For years, I kept those experiences to myself. Some because I was afraid. Some because I didn’t think anyone would believe me. And some because I just wasn’t ready.”

Collin said writing the memoir ultimately helped him reclaim his voice.

“Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I’ve been searching for for a long time: my voice.”

He concluded his announcement by hinting that readers will hear a very different perspective from the one they watched unfold on television.

“This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”

Neither Kate nor Collin has shared additional details about the memoir’s contents, but the project is already drawing attention as their long-running family estrangement continues to play out in the public eye.