Is There a New Episode of ‘AGT’ on TV Tonight? 6/30/2026

Tuesday is here, which means we have a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight, right? Technically, there is a new episode of “AGT” Season 21 tonight on NBC, but it comes with a twist.

We have a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” tonight, but it will be all about celebrating the Fourth of July. What does that mean? Check out all the details for “AGT” 2026 tonight below in our “AGT” spoilers.

No New Auditions on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight

Yes, we will see a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. Yes, it will air in the usual time slot starting at 8/7c.

However, tonight’s episode is titled “AGT: July 4th Party in the USA.” It looks like we are going to have a patriotic theme for tonight’s special.

In the preview shared by NBC, the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — are hanging out together while sitting on an outdoor sofa. They are enjoying some drinks, and it’s decorated for the Fourth of July.

Sneak peek photos for tonight include images of past contestants, so it should be a celebration of acts from the show over the years. It should have a patriotic theme, as the judges share some of their favorites as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

Last Time on ‘AGT’ 2026

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Last week on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, we had the fourth week of auditions. It was another night of some amazing acts taking the stage.

We saw everything from dog acts to mentalists and Guinness World Records being broken. It was also a night of surprising the judges, as they had no clue what to expect from some of these acts.

A guy came out looking like a country singer. He sang deathcore music. Another guy slapped on his neck to play music, and another guy was dancing with some puppets on sticks.

While there were some bad auditions in the mix, the good outweighed the bad, including two Golden Buzzers being handed out. Now, we wait one more week to see new acts take the stage on NBC.

Where Things Currently Stand

Now that we have a break in the competition tonight, let’s look at where things currently stand on Season 21.

Heading into the next episode, we have had four weeks of auditions. Through these four weeks of auditions, we have seen a wide variety of acts take the stage. We have seen comedians, singers, magicians, choirs, and more.

In total, the “AGT” judges have moved 35 acts onto the next round of the competition. Out of those 35 acts, we have seen the judges (and Terry Crews) hit the Golden Buzzer eight times so far this season. With only 10 Golden Buzzers available to hand out, they have been quick to hand them out this season!

You can watch “America’s Got Talent: July 4th Party in the USA” tonight at 8/7c on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock.