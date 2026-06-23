Who Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 6/23/2026

We got to see Week 4 of the auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight on NBC. With new acts taking the stage, you are probably wondering: Who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” that impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For the Week 4 auditions, we have 15 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of possibly getting a Golden Buzzer.

Only One Golden Buzzer Handed Out

Last week on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, it was time for the third week of auditions. There were even more acts that took the stage. We had some amazing acts that took the stage. In the end, the judges and Terry Crews ended up handing out one more Golden Buzzer!

Will more Golden Buzzers be handed out during the fourth week of auditions on “AGT” tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 23 Live Results – Week 4 Auditions

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 4 Auditions Begin

The acts are taking the stage tonight. We will share updates as the Golden Buzzer is given out tonight. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:32 p.m. – Another singer took the stage. She wowed the judges for four yes votes, but no Golden Buzzer.