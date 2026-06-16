Who Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 6/16/2026

Week 3 of the auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 takes place tonight on NBC. If you are watching, you are probably asking: Who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight? We have the “America’s Got Talent” spoilers on whether any of the acts tonight got that Golden Buzzer and moved directly to the “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 live shows.

Any contestants on “AGT” that impress the judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — can be awarded the Golden Buzzer. For the Week 3 auditions, we have 13 different acts taking the stage. They all have a chance of possibly getting a Golden Buzzer.

Two More Golden Buzzers Handed Out

Last week on “America’s Got Talent” season 21, we had Week 2 of the auditions. Even more acts took the stage. It was a strong night of auditions, as the judges and Terry Crews ended up handing out two more Golden Buzzers!

Will that continue into the third week of auditions on “AGT” or will it slow down, and we won’t see any acts receive a Golden Buzzer tonight? Time will tell, so follow along with our live results below and see who got the Golden Buzzer on “AGT” tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 16 Live Results – Week 3 Auditions

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 3 Begins

We have another week of auditions. Who gets a Golden Buzzer tonight? We will update this page as we find out, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:44 p.m. – Magic act performing now, but no Golden Buzzer yet.