‘AGT’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – 6/9/2026

The auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 21 continue tonight on NBC, as the Week 2 acts take the stage for the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara. It will be a busy night of performances, as we find out who will move on to the next round and which acts will be sent home. Find out with us during our “AGT” 2026 live recap.

More Auditions on ‘AGT’ Tonight

After all the hype of the season 21 premiere last week, it’s time to see even more acts take the stage on “America’s Got Talent” tonight. We will also get a chance to see which acts might get a Golden Buzzer from the judges.

Time will tell, but NBC gave a sneak peek of Geno Ploeger. Can Geno magically get one of the judges to hit that Golden Buzzer for him on “AGT” season 21? We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

June 9 Live Recap – Week 2 Auditions

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Kevin Quantum

He said he is a scientist, and tonight, he’s going to be doing a science experiment for us. He shows the judges a metal object on their table. However, he is then going to make it giant-sized for the stage. The balls will be 35 pounds and lit on fire! He asks for Terry’s help, and it drags along, as Howie and Sofia hit their “X” for them. Kevin said he is going to walk through it blindfolded. Mel B is annoyed, as she hits her “X” too. He does make it through, but then Simon hits his “X” too.

Judges: Simon said that because he spoke too long, he lost us. We could have done that in 30 seconds. Mel B said what he did looks very hard, but it took too long. The audience loved him, but the judges are a no, and he is not moving forward.

Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm

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They are brothers from Hawaii. They are going to sing an original song called “Heartbeat.” Before they start, they give the ladies flowers, which makes Howie jealous. Yeah, the girls are going to love these boys. They have very good voices and great harmonies. They have good stage presence and an original song, so gotta love that.

Judges: Howie said he thinks they’re going to be memorable and they’re stars. Sofia said they were in heaven on that stage. Mel B said they are likable, but the song didn’t connect with her. Their vocals and harmonies did connect with her. Simon said it’s so hard to do what they just did, but if they’ve got talent, then they’ve got talent, and they’ve got talent.

Results: It’s four yes votes, so they are moving on on “America’s Got Talent” season 21.

Frankie Lapenna

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He is 28 years old from Grand Rapids, and he’s quite a big deal on TikTok. Frankie has very tight shorts on, and a lot of junk in that trunk. He has “Sexy and I Know It” playing as he goes up there and pops a ton of balloons with his junk. However, the judges are unimpressed, and he got four “X’s.”

Judges: The judges don’t think it’s for “AGT,” so he is headed home!

Abiud Sando

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He also has a big following on social media. Sando said he has over 2 billion views on social media. He dances

Judges: Mel B said she was not that impressed. Sofia said she loved it and had never seen a human being do it. Howie said what he did was amazing. Simon said he reminds them of people who have been asked to come back and supersize it, so he imagines what he can do on “America’s Got Talent” 2026.

Results: Mel B was a no, but the other judges said yes, and he is moving on.

Rynia Kando

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We have another social media star. Rynia is an impressionist. She goes through a list of celebrities and says this is what they would sound like if they stubbed their toes. She was on point with these impressions, and it was enjoyable.

Judges: Howie said he loved it, and she is talented. Mel B said it was funny, but it could have been even funnier. She wanted more showmanship. Simon said it was hilarious. The impressions were brilliant. Sofia said it was amazing.

Results: Mel B is a no again, but the other judges are a yes, and she is moving on.

Lara D

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She said growing up, she was very shy. She currently works in her family’s real estate business in Australia. Lara D wants her dreams to start thanks to “America’s Got Talent.” Not gonna lie, I was shocked by this one. She starts out rapping, which was so surprising. She then goes back and forth between signing and rapping, and her voice is so strong, and she has so much confidence on that stage. Definitely has a ton of range in her voice and is very impressive.

Judges: Simon said brilliant. Sofia said she loved it, and there is something special about her, and everyone felt it tonight. Howie said this is the kind of thing he’s been looking for. Something unexpected. She is a star, and he wants to do something special. He said she deserves this, but then Sofia sneaks in and hits the Golden Buzzer before him! Lara D is headed straight to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” season 21.

Julia & Charlie

We have a dog in the house, who apparently sings opera on pitch. Charlie has his tuxedo on, but can he sing? Julia is an opera singer, and she said Charlie started singing with her and doing it on pitch. She starts singing, but Charlie just sits there and almost looks like he is going to fall asleep. No singing from Charlie. Julia tries another song and holds him, as he starts making out with her while she sings! We get a little note, but it’s rough to watch.

Judges: Simon said he has a feeling Charlie is saying please don’t sing in dog language. It’s a no from the judges.

Brad & Tracy

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They are husband and wife, and do a lot of things together. However, they are here to perform a danger act together. They are very awkward, but the music starts, and he is going to nail a board to his face! He is struggling, so he has his wife finish the job. He then starts twirling it around on his face, which is funny. Then he lies on the glass, and she walks on him and smashes his face into the glass! He then swallows a sword, with his wife pushing it down. Brad then puts eight swords down his throat, but then twists them around while down his throat! He then puts a hook through his nose and out of his mouth, but then picks up a big anchor and swings it around on the hook! This was insane.

Judges: Simon said the fact that they are so normal is what made it so crazy to them. Howie said it’s his favorite tonight. Mel B said the audience was horrified. Sofia said that it was so weird.

Results: Mel B is a no again, but the other “America’s Got Talent” judges are yeses, and they are moving on.

Hundred Fingers

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He auditioned during season 17, but Simon told him he needed to do it bigger. So, he is back to do it bigger. He is joined by nine other guys, as they proceed to do a bunch of tricks with cards. We have cards all over that stage. They then do some tricks with feathers and sticks. It’s interesting, but I am also a little bored. Terry seems to want to hit the Golden Buzzer for them, as we go to commercial break.

As Terry is trying to run around the stage to hit the Golden Buzzer, Howie jumps on the table and hits it! Terry comes out and is sad he missed out. Simon tells them it was sensational.

Holland & Sienna

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They live in Las Vegas and are a couple. They are an aerial duo, and they dream of having their own show in Vegas. They are whipping around up there, and flying into the X’s for the judges up top of the stage. They make it work, then move on to another set of ropes. Her dress rips open, but it doesn’t stop them. She is up there holding on by his neck at one point and then standing on his hand at another point. They are definitely good!

Judges: Sofia said that it was very exciting, and she was super nervous. Mel B said it looked effortless, but what they were doing was so impossible. Simon said one of the best aerial acts they’ve seen, but he’s curious what they’ll do next time.

Results: It four yes votes on “America’s Got Talent” 2026, and they are moving on!

Geno Ploeger

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When Geno was 10 years old, he watched “AGT,” which is when Mat Franco won. Two years later, his parents surprised him with tickets to his show. He actually got pulled up on stage during that show. Now, he is here at “America’s Got Talent” season 21 to perform his own magic tricks. Before he hits the stage, he does a video chat with Mat. How cool is that? He actually interned with Mat a couple of years ago, also.

For his audition, he heads to the judges’ table to do some tricks with the judges. He tells a story as he works his way through a deck of cards. Like Mat, he is intriguing and keeps your attention. It’s very entertaining, and I loved it.

Judges: Mel B said she’s never seen magic done so quickly with so much showmanship. That was brilliant and entertaining. Howie said what he did was so entertaining and so professional. Simon said we saw one of the best magic acts earlier on, but he has something totally different. He has a love for magic, and you can see it in his eyes.

Results: The judges give him four yes votes, and he is moving on in the competition!

Cesar Dias

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Cesar is the last act of the night. He is from Portugal, but says he is very nervous. The “nerves” were part of the act, as he continues to have bloopers while singing a song. He loses his pants, loses his mic in his pants, and sings into a flower. While it’s funny, I definitely think his attractiveness helps with the appeal.

Judges: Sofia said we are going to leave tonight with a smile because of him. Howie said he is funny and physical. Simon said the whole act made him laugh.

Results: The judges are all a yes, so he is moving on!

That’s it for tonight on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. What did you think of tonight’s auditions?