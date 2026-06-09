‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Week 2 Details

We have just started on the auditions for “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. We are back with even more auditions on “AGT” 2026 tonight on NBC. There will be another night of performances, but which acts will be taking the stage in hopes of earning a Golden Buzzer? We have Week 2 details for “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

‘AGT’ Season 21 Week 2 Acts

After watching the Season 21 premiere last week on NBC, we are back with the second week of auditions. Tonight, it looks like we will see 11 acts take the stage, with all of them hoping to get the judges to give them enough “yes” votes to move on to the next round. Check out the Week 2 acts auditioning on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 right here.

1. Kevin Quantum

NBC

Kevin Quantum is a magician from Scotland. He also seems to have auditioned for every “Got Talent” show out there. Kevin competed on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2020, making it to the semifinals. He also auditioned for “Germany’s Got Talent” in 2021, but failed to make the live shows. He did the same for “France’s Got Talent” in 2022. Will he make the live shows for “America’s Got Talent” in 2026?

2. Lara D

Lara D is a singer from Australia. She auditioned for Season 7 of “The Voice Australia,” but didn’t get a coach to turn for her. She auditioned again during Season 8 in 2019 and finished in the Top 12.

3. Rynia Kando

NBC

Rynia is a singing impressionist from Chicago, Illinois. She appeared on an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in November 2021. She then joined “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” as a new cast member in 2025.

4. Hundred Fingers

NBC

This is a magic group that happens to have been formed by Season 17 finalist and “Fantasy League” contestant Yu Hojin.

5. Julia & Charlie

NBC

Julia and Charlie are a singing dog act. It looks like Charlie, a golden doodle, sings opera.

6. Holland & Sienna

NBC

Holland and Sienna are an aerial duo ready to audition on “AGT” Season 21. Both are acrobats and circus artists. Holland grew up in Colorado and rode unicycles and competed in trampoline gymnastics. Sienna represented the USA at the 2012 World Championships for gymnastics. They are now based out of Las Vegas, where they perform together.

7. Geno Ploeger

NBC

Let the magic continue tonight on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. Geno is from Wisconsin and was inspired to perform magic after watching his grandfather perform a trick.

8. Frankie Lapenna

NBC

Frankie is definitely someone I am familiar with, as he is from my hometown (Grand Rapids, Michigan). He has a lot of junk in that trunk, which looks like he will be using to pop balloons during his audition.

9. Abiud Sando

NBC

Abiud is a dancer. He has a strong social media following, with 2 million followers on his Instagram account.

10. Brad & Tracy

NBC

Brad & Tracy are a husband-wife danger act. He actually used to be a juggler and sword swallower. Brad has also competed on the show in the past. He made it to the Vegas Rounds during Season 4. During Season 8, he returned to the show and reached the Quarterfinals in 2013.

11. Cesar Dias

NBC

Cesar Dias is a fourth-generation physical comedian and clown from Portugal. He won the Bronze Clown award at the 43rd International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo.

Catch all of these acts tonight at 8/7c on NBC, as Week 2 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 kicks off.

Watch tonight’s auditions with us during our LIVE RECAP right here!