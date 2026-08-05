Former HGTV Star Shares Rare Photos With ‘Mini-Me’ Daughter

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s latest social media post has HGTV fans doing a double take.

The former “Good Bones” star shared a collection of sweet new photos featuring daughter Charlie, giving followers a rare glimpse at her “mini me” as the pair enjoyed time together. Fans quickly filled the comments with messages about just how much the 5-year-old resembles her famous mom.

Mina’s Mini-Me

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The former HGTV favorite prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight. However, the mother of two — who also shares son Jack with husband Steve Hawk — shared a series of goofy photos with her doppelganger daughter.

“My mini-me 🤍,” Starsiak Hawk captioned the July 18 Instagram photo dump.

In the snaps, Mina wore a bright blue sleeveless top that she tucked into her denim shorts. She paired her summer outfit with a matching Carolina Cobra cap. The family appeared to be celebrating the Fourth of July at a ballpark as Charlie was rocking an adorable white t-shirt with blue flowers, a denim skirt and a red, white, and blue beaded necklace.

The mother-daughter duo flashed different silly faces in every photo, looking more alike than ever.

Despite Mina claiming Charlie as her “mini-me,” fans and friends flooded the comments section of her post with differing opinions.

“😢 maybe she has something else about you, but she looks like her Dad 🔥,” one follower wrote.

“I think she looks just like her Daddy ❤️,” another commented.

“She looks like dad 👏,” a third noted.

“Nahhhh she’s her daddy all over sorry meena you just a stand in character 😂😂😂😂,” another joked.

“Your husband with long hairs 😉,” yet another agreed.

Steve chimed in the comments himself, writing, “Did you happen to take a picture of the GD game that your son was playing and husband was coaching?????”

Mina and Her Mother

The “Rock the Block” alum previously opened up about her strained relationship with her own mother, Karen E. Laine, with whom she starred in “Good Bones.” However, earlier this year, Starsiak Hawk revealed that the duo is in a “good place.”

“It took us a lot of time to get there,” she told People in January. “So I think it takes a lot of time to kind of get out of it as well.”

Hawk added, “We were all together for the holidays, so we’re all amicable. We’re not like best friends that braid each other’s hair on Saturday nights or anything, but no, it’s good.”

“Good Bones” officially came to an end in October 2023. The series, which premiered in 2016, followed Starsiak Hawk and Laine as they transformed rundown homes throughout their hometown of Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.

“I think I knew … that this was going to be hard and it was going to challenge relationships, because when you put anything under a spotlight, in a pressure cooker, there’s the opportunity to explode,” she said on her podcast “Mina AF” in 2023. “And I myself am not stable enough to not explode at times”