Who Got Eliminated on ‘AGT’ 2026 Tonight? Judges’ Callbacks Week 1 Results

We got to see this new round of Judges’ Callbacks on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 tonight. They all wanted to earn a spot in the live shows on “AGT” Season 21, but they all couldn’t do that. So, which acts made it into the Top 44 tonight and which acts got eliminated on “AGT” 2026 tonight? We have your “America’s Got Talent” spoilers with the Judges’ Callbacks Week 1 results from tonight on NBC.

Judges’ Callbacks ‘AGT’ Results – Week 1

We were intrigued to see how this all played out. Would NBC give us results tonight based on Simon’s and Mel B’s decisions? Or would we go through all the acts and then reveal the acts that made the Top 44 at the end of next week’s show?

There are 23 acts in the Judges’ Callbacks, but only 16 spots available in the Top 44. That means seven acts will need to be eliminated. Who will it be tonight? Find out below with our “AGT” season 20 results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE AS THE ‘AGT’ JUDGES ANNOUNCE THE TOP 44 ACTS, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

The Judges’ Callbacks Begin

We start the show with Simon calling the acts and telling them the new process. The acts come together, and they head to Simon’s house for the Judges’ Callbacks! We will give you updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results.