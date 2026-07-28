Who Made The ‘AGT’ 2026 Live Shows? Top 44 Acts Announced

The final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 have taken place. Now, the “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — are deliberating on which acts will make the live shows on “AGT” Season 21. For tonight’s show, the judges will reveal which acts made the Top 44 and which acts will compete in the new Judges’ Callbacks round. We have your “AGT” spoilers for the top 44 acts that will be performing for your vote on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21.

Decisions Made on ‘AGT’ Season 21

The judges have already handed out their Golden Buzzers, but which acts will be joining them on the live shows? Some of those decisions will be made tonight on NBC. Even more decisions will be made over the next two weeks during the Judges’ Callbacks round. All of the acts moving forward will be revealed tonight, so will your favorite act make it through? Find out with us below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE AS THE ‘AGT’ JUDGES ANNOUNCE THE TOP 44 ACTS, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Live Acts Revealed

Terry Crews said we are announcing the acts tonight. Before that happens, we take a look back at the viral moments from this season’s auditions. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

8:08 p.m. – We are starting the night with a look back at the Golden Buzzers that have made it directly to the live shows.

8:20 p.m. – More time for the Golden Buzzers, as we wait to find out more of the acts that have made it to the live shows.

8:30 p.m. – The Golden Buzzer acts are now complete. Time to get to more Top 44 acts revealed!

More Top 44 Acts Revealed

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We saw this last week, but the judges and Terry Crews are now in the Gallery of Talent. It’s photos of all the acts they gave yes votes to this season. Now, they must pick the other 34 acts to join the Golden Buzzer acts.

First thing they will do is choose the acts they are all unanimous on and think deserve a spot on the live shows. Those acts are announced now, as we look back at their auditions and them finding out they made the live shows:

Pynk Beard

Geno Ploeger

Unitree

Brad & Tracy

Cesar Dias

The CommUNITY ATL

Young & Strange

Come Here

Ashford Sanders

Holland & Sienna

Jesse White Tumbling Team

Herwan Legaillard

Jesse Joe

Tyrone & Margo