When Does Voting Start on ‘AGT’ 2026?

For the first few weeks of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, the judges have all the power. During the “AGT” 2026 auditions, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara decide which contestants move forward. Terry Crews helps keep the competition moving along. However, the power is about to shift to the fans in no time at all. If you’ve been wondering when the voting starts on “AGT” 2026, then you’re in the right place. Find out the voting details below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

Live Shows Bring the Return of Voting

Fans of “America’s Got Talent” have to wait until the live shows to have their own say in who stays and who goes home on the show. The live shows kick off on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

This will start the Quarterfinals on “AGT,” and it will mark the first time viewers help decide who advances in the competition.

With the voting taking place on Tuesdays, the live results show will air on Wednesdays. That means the first live results show will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. We will see, for the first time, what America thinks of these acts, and who they will save.

How to Vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Now that you know when voting begins, how can you vote for your favorite acts on “AGT” Season 21?

NBC usually gives viewers two convenient ways to vote during the live shows:

AGT Official App – This is available for both iOS and Android devices. Fans will need to sign in and cast their votes for their favorite performers of the night.

This is available for both iOS and Android devices. Fans will need to sign in and cast their votes for their favorite performers of the night. Online – Viewers will also be able to vote online through NBC’s official AGT voting website. Users will need to sign in with an NBCUniversal profile.

Both methods are free to use and just need a profile to sign in with. There are typically designated voting windows during each live show. Viewers will be reminded of the voting block times during those live shows.

The Real Competition Starts Soon

While watching the audition rounds on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 is fun, the real competition doesn’t start until these live shows begin.

We will soon find out the 44 acts who will make it into these live shows. Tonight on NBC, those acts will sort of be revealed. Of course, we know the ten acts that won a Golden Buzzer, as they automatically advance to the live shows.

Now, we will see the judges work their way through the other acts that received yes votes during the audition rounds. Some will be unanimous decisions, and others will be brought back for the new Judges’ Callback round.

In the end, 34 more acts will be determined over the next two weeks. The Top 44 will be in place when the Quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, August 18.

When Is the ‘AGT’ 2026 Finale?

The winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 will be announced during the AGT Finale, which takes place on Wednesday, September 24, 2026.

The final acts will perform for America’s votes on Tuesday, September 23, 2026. The votes will be tallied, and on Wednesday, September 24, the winner will be crowned, and they will receive the show’s $1 million grand prize.

Are you ready to vote for your favorite act on “AGT” Season 21?