Sofia Vergara Rocks Red-Hot Thong Bikini at 54

Sofía Vergara is celebrating 54 with sunshine, sea views and a red-hot bikini moment. The “Modern Family” alum shared a new yacht photo Saturday, showing off her vacation style while off the coast of Italy.

In the caption, she looked back on her birthday the day before, writing, “So happy for all the love from u guys yesterday! It was the best bday ever!!! ❤️😘 and thank u Italy for all my 300 cakes!🤣🎂 54 is a good number!!!!👵”

Fans and Famous Friends Shower Her With Love

The red bikini post quickly racked up more than 210,000 likes and upward of 3,100 comments within hours. Kris Jenner stopped by with a simple “Happy Birthday!!!!!!!” while “Sin City” star Jessica Alba dropped a string of heart and cake emojis.

Lauren Silverman, who now goes by Lauren Cowell and is engaged to “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell, also left a comment on Vergara’s birthday post.

“Happy Birthday! 🎂❤️🎁,” she wrote, racking up seven likes.

The connection makes sense given Vergara’s own ties to the show. Vergara has served alongside Simon Cowell on the “AGT” judging panel since 2020, putting her and Lauren in the same extended orbit through years of overlapping events, tapings and appearances tied to the franchise.

Fans piled on the compliments too. One follower wrote, “WOW!!! Looking incredible at 54,” while another commented, “You look stunning! Red is your color.”

Sofía Vergara Rings in 54th Birthday on Italian Yacht

Vergara turned 54 on Friday, and she made sure the celebration matched the milestone.

Her Italy getaway came packed with friends, an entire table of birthday cakes and desserts, one topped with her own face in frosting, and enough energy left over for a late-night of dancing on the yacht.

Among the other videos she shared was one showing the actress and her friends dancing the night away aboard the yacht.

A Weekend of Cakes, Coral and Ocean Views

The yacht photo capped off a multi-day celebration. On Friday, Vergara shared a carousel of photos taking in ocean views with friends, choosing a form-fitting patterned maxi dress for the outing.

The day before that, on Thursday, she kicked off her birthday festivities with an extravagant lunch, wearing a curve-hugging coral maxi dress.

Vergara Gets Real About Embracing Her 50s

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Vergara has also gotten candid about how her outlook on getting older has shifted over the years. In an interview with PopSugar, the actress reflected on the mindset shift that’s brought her to this point.

“My relationship with aging has really evolved over time,” Vergara said. “Like most women, there was a point when I felt nervous about getting older, but with time, I realized it wasn’t something to fear, it’s a privilege — it’s new to me. I’ve learned to care for myself in a deeper way, to prioritize how I feel as much as how I look. Embracing aging for me means celebrating taking care of my skin, my body, and my spirit.”

Mid-fifties hasn’t slowed her down. She’s marking her birthday with hundreds of cakes in Italy one week and turning a steakhouse dinner into a family affair the next. Based on how she’s kicked things off, 54 looks like it could be one of her best years yet!