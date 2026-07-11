Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Sparkling Outfit in Front of Lit Up Eiffel Tower

Another day, another stunning look served by the age-defying, endlessly gorgeous Jennifer Lopez. The former American Idol judge has been striking pose after pose over in France for Paris Fashion Week and her outfits only appear to be getting better and better.

JLo has now shared a stunning sparkling look that perfectly encapsulates the energy of the Eiffel Tower glittering at nighttime. Stepping out onto a balcony with the iconic landmark glowing in the distance, JLo wore a beautiful black dress which featured a corset-style top and a super shimmery skirt that dazzled when hit by the light.

As the singer spun around and strutted her stuff her beautiful jewelry equally wowed when hit by the light. She opted to wear a chunky silver choker that hugged her shoulder blades and dropped down into a triangular shape, alongside matching diamond shaped silver earrings.

Jennifer finished the look off by applying dewy highlighter to her face and shoulders, and swept her hair up into a timeless, classy bun.

Captioning the post, JLo simply typed a trio of three sparkle emojis to reflect the glowing energy of her outfit and the City of Love.

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez

Fans of JLo have been truly spoiled by all of her amazing looks recently, and couldn’t help but continue to gush in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “The most beautiful, you and the tower illuminated together.”

A second shared: “Shining so bright!”

A third added: “Goddess in Paris!”

Meanwhile a fourth, fifth and sixth piled in with even more adoration, saying “shine brighter than those diamonds. That JLo glow be extra glowing”, “Beautyyyyy” and “Glowing inside and out. In your happy era, truly.”

JLo’s Stunning Recent Looks Recapped

This is just one of Jennifer’s breathtaking gowns worn as a part of Paris Fashion Week.

A lot of the other dresses she has been wearing lately have been white and featured feathers, but it’s super difficult to choose just one favorite.

Two days ago JLo made a post in an incredibly chic white boycon dress that featured an asymmetrical feathered neckline. She paired the dreamy dress with a bejewelled statement necklace encrusted with gems, as well as silver droplet earrings which were perfectly showcased with her hair swept up into yet another bun.

Shortly after Jennifer shared a series of snaps alongside her sister Lynda wearing a show-stopping haute couture number. The two-part outfit featured a white blazer with silver foliage beading creeping down the sleeves, shoulders and waist of the jacket. A plunging neckline and a black tie detail around the waist highlighted JLo’s fabulous figure while she beamed at the camera behind her sunglasses.

Jennifer paired the blazer with a truly one of a kind skirt made from silver slithers of ribbon that cascaded to the floor. Foliage designs clung to some of the strands, matching the design that featured on the star’s jacket.

Meanwhile her little sister Lynda wore a sophisticated black dress featuring similar silver foliage details, so the duo were not only having an amazing time in Paris, but they also coordinated their fashion! Long may the stunning snaps continue!