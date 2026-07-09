Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Haute Couture With Her Sister For Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez has shared even more snaps from her time in France, oozing glamour during Paris Fashion Week, but this time she posed up a storm alongside her beautiful sister Lynda Lopez. Just yesterday the former American Idol judge, 56, posted a series of photos to Instagram wearing an endlessly chic white dress with feather detailing. Now JLo has spoiled us with a gorgeous haute couture look alongside her loved one, and she also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready.

In a new carousel of snaps posted today Jennifer wore a classy white blazer with bedazzled foliage details creeping down the sleeves, shoulders and around her waist. The blazer also featured a plunging neckline and black tie detail at the middle, each highlighting the singer’s incredible figure.

The star slipped a skirt on under the blazer which was entirely made from silver draping fabric that perfectly matched the detailing on the blazer. Silver leaves cascaded down from the skirt on ribbons all the way to the floor, casting attention to JLo’s sky-high stiletto heels. She finished the look off with silver earrings and a small black clutch bag, in keeping with the color palette of her outfit.

Meanwhile Lynda opted to wear a long black gown which featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and similar silver detailing to Jennifer’s jacket across her waist. The dress appeared to have a velvety texture, looking very luxurious, and the small silver hoops Lynda paired with the look effortlessly complimented the silver on her dress.

The duo looked incredible together in their mix-and-match outfits, later on smiling side by side in pairs of sunglasses.

JLo’s Behind-The-Scenes Glam

Jennifer looked like a goddess even before she slipped into her haute couture look for the event. Snaps of the singer getting ready with her glam squad show her sitting down in a chair wearing a silky golden robe that shone when hit by the light.

Navy flowers scattered over the shoulders and sleeves of the robe, adding a kimono-style energy to the piece. The golden tones beautifully complimented Jennifer’s skin and the dewy highlighter applied onto her cheekbones.

Jennifer simply captioned the post by saying “haute couture” followed by a white heart emoji.

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez

Fans of the star couldn’t help but gush about how gorgeous she looked in the post’s comments section, with one user saying: “You’re so beautiful.”

A second shared “Looking simply wonderful in this look,” while a third added “That look is just iconic.”

Lynda also received a lot of love, with many fans adoring how the sisters attended the event together. Another fan shared: “Couture was invented for moments like this.”

Meanwhile two more added “A whole fashion era walked into the room. Queen energy only” and “Beautiful sisters!! Love you so much.”

Lynda is JLo’s little sister, but she’s only one year younger than she is. She works as a journalist in New York City and has also founded a production company called Nuyorican Productions. Jennifer also has an older sister called Leslie.