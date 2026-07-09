Jennifer Lopez, 56, Spotted with ‘Rarely Seen’ Sister, 55, While Wearing a ‘Racy Look’

If you’re a fan of Jennifer Lopez, 56, then you may be aware of the fact that she has a special bond with her younger sister, Lynda, 55. However, you’ll only occasionally see the two side-by-side at industry events.

That’s why it’s so exciting to see the pair spotted spending time together while also looking rather fabulous during Paris Fashion Week.

Jennifer and Lynda ‘Looked Stunning’ Together

“Jennifer Lopez, 56, joins rarely seen younger sister Lynda, 55, for a Paris Fashion Week outing in a VERY racy look,” the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, July 8.

The pair were seen “as they left their French hotel,” and both “looked stunning…, with Lopez opting for a sizzling white mini dress,” the Daily Mail noted. “The racy ensemble boasted a daring neckline that plunged all the way down to her belly button.”

“She accessorized with a black clutch and added height to her look with a pair of heels,” the Daily Mail pointed out, while also mentioning that “[t]he superstar pinned her hair back with a chic black bow that complemented a matching velvet accent on her dress.”

At the same time, the Daily Mail tells readers that “Lynda stunned in an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit with crystal embellishments. She teamed the glamorous look with a black clutch and black heels.”

The sisters have also stepped out a few other times over the past few days during their Paris Fashion Week trip…

Jennifer Has Two Sisters, Lynda and Leslie

Did you know that Jennifer has not one, but two sisters?

Of course, we’ve already mentioned Lynda, who didn’t follow in her sister’s footsteps when it comes to being in the music industry; however, “has had quite the impressive career” of her own, according to Today.

Along with the fact that Lynda “has an acting credit in a short called ‘Draw with Me’ and two producing credits,” per Today, “[s]he also worked with her sister on the film ‘Hustlers.'”

Beyond that Lynda “is a successful journalist who has appeared on both radio and TV over the years.” In fact, in 2001, she won a New York Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Morning News Program thanks to her work as a co-host and anchor on “WB 11 Morning News.”

When it comes to Jennifer and Lynda’s relationship, the star told Huff Post Live (via People), “We’ve always kind of been very close. …We’ve just always kind of been best friends.”

Along with Lynda, Jennifer has another sister, Leslie, 58, and she’s the one who apparently shares a talent for music with her famous sibling.

“Jennifer’s not the only one with pipes in the family: Her big sister Leslie has been singing since she was 16 years old,” People explained. “Having played the role of Julie in a high school rendition of the Rodgers and Hammerstein play, Carousel, Leslie went on to study opera and musical theater.”

Indeed, Leslie’s bio for the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective mentions that “[s]he then began studying opera and musical theater privately and earned her music education degrees from Iona College and SUNY Purchase.”

Her bio also notes that she has now “been a music educator for 20 years and has enjoyed teaching students how to sing and perform.” As for her own onstage work, she has “performed in over 25 musicals throughout Westchester and the Bronx for 10 years.”