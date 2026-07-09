Madonna, 67, Celebrates ‘Confessions II’ Release in Tiny Lace Corset-Style Leather Dress

The Queen of Pop Madonna is continuing to celebrate the release of her new album “Confessions II” in style.

The dance-inspired record, conceived as a sequel to her 2005 hit album “Confessions on a Dancefloor,” dropped last Friday, on July 3, following several promotional singles, and was met with immediate critical praise.

The 16-track album, which features major collaborations with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Martin Garrix, and her daughter Lola Leon, has a Metascore of 83 out of 100 on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim.

According to The Official Charts, Madonna is set to score her first No. 1 album in the UK in over a decade later this week. It will mark her 13th chart-topper.

Madonna Honors ‘Confessions II’ Release in Style

In an Instagram carousel post shared yesterday, on July 8, Madonna shared snapshots from a night out with friends and family.

For the occasion, the “La Isla Bonita” hitmaker wowed in a black dress that featured a leather corset-style bodice and lace detailing.

She teamed the ensemble with long semi-sheer fingerless gloves and leather knee-high boots. Madonna opted for black fishnet tights and sported her signature blonde locks down in waves.

The 67-year-old star accessorized with rings and a jeweled necklace while rocking short acrylic nails.

At the event, Madonna was joined by two of her children — daughter Lourdes Leon, 29, whom she shares with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, and 25-year-old Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Other attendees included producer Stuart Price, DJ Honey Dijon, and Bob The Drag Queen, to name a few.

“My Sins are my Savior,” Madonna wrote in her caption, referring to the song of the same name on “Confessions II” with Belgian artist Stromae.

“Confessions II Out Now,” she continued adding the disco ball and red heart emoji.

Fans Praise ‘Legend’ Madonna

Over four decades into Madonna’s music career and fans are still head-over-heels in love with the icon.

“Madonna will always be the blueprint. The Queen. The legend. No one does it better,” one user wrote.

“Congrats M the album is unbelievable,” another person shared.

“I cannot express enough how much I love everything you are doing,” a third remarked.

“Haven’t stopped listening since it came out. Truly a masterpiece by the Queen herself,” a fourth said.

“Such a Fab album. So upbeat and fun, but also deep and meaningful, especially L.E.S Girl. That one makes me cry,” a fifth fan shared, adding the pink heart emoji.

Madonna on Working With Stuart Price Again

In her recent Vogue Italia cover story, Madonna opened up about the decision to make another album with producer Stuart Price 21 years after creating “Confessions on a Dancefloor” together.

“For a few years I wanted to work with other people, have other experiences but then we met again for my Celebration Tour, of which Stuart was musical director, and there we remembered how much we liked to work together, how much we were connected not only on a sound level, but also intellectually and emotionally,” she explained.

“At first I didn’t know if I would do a new Confessions, but in the studio our almost telepathic understanding was immediately recreated that pushed us to continue. And when I decided to move from New York to London, where he lives, I interpreted it as the sign of wanting to go all the way.”

Talking about the record, Madonna said: “It is an album that talks about awareness and freedom. Dancing is not a meaningless act, but it allows you to create a sense of community and connection.”