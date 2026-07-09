5 Epic Movies to Watch Before Going to See ‘The Odyssey’ & Where to Find Them

The epic fantasy action flick “The Odyssey” is coming. It’s set to become one of the biggest movies of the year. The film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic “Odyssey.”

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie stars the likes of Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’O, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Samantha Morton, and Charlize Theron.

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

If you’re planning on a theater trip to watch “The Odyssey,” it might be a good idea to prepare yourself. You could, for instance, watch some movies that will ready you for what’s in store.

With that in mind, here are five epic movies to watch before seeing it and where to find them.

Ben Hur (1959)

Religious epic “Ben Hur” is arguably the greatest historical movie ever made. If you’re looking to set the bar high before watching “The Odyssey,” watching this would be a fantastic way to do it.

Directed by William Wyler, it stars Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Haya Harareet, Stephen Boyd, Hugh Griffith, Martha Scott, Cathy O’Donnell, and Sam Jaffe.

IMDb describes its plot thusly: “A Jewish prince is betrayed and sent into slavery by a Roman friend in 1st-century Jerusalem, but it’s not long before he regains his freedom and comes back for revenge.”

It’s the perfect movie to measure the storytelling, scale, and performances of “The Odyssey’s” cast against. Be warned, though, watching it will mean Nolan’s movie has a heck of a lot to live up to.

Where to watch: Tubi, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

The Return (2024)

Drama film “The Return” is a smaller scale retelling of Homer’s “Odyssey.” It focuses solely on the second half of the story. It would be an appropriate movie to watch to ease your mind into the larger scale story told in Christopher Nolan’s full adaptation of the epic.

This one is directed by Uberto Pasolini and stars a more intimate core cast of Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche, and Charlie Plummer.

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “After 20 years Odysseus finally returns to Ithaca, where he finds his wife held prisoner by suitors vying to be king and his son facing death at their hands. To win back his family and all he has lost, Odysseus must rediscover his strength.”

Think of this one as a more somber, realistic sequel, or epilogue to the more adventurous first half of “The Odyssey.” It’ll make for a fun comparison when watching the second half of Nolan’s upcoming epic.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, fuboTV, Paramount+, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Set in the late 1930s, the story of satirical comedy-drama musical movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” is loosely based on Homer’s “Odyssey.” It provides a unique perspective of the same story told in the upcoming “The Odyssey.”

Directed by Joel Coen, it stars George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, Charles Durning, Michael Badalucco, John Goodman, and Holly Hunter.

Its plot is as follows: “In the deep south during the 1930s, three escaped convicts search for hidden treasure while a relentless lawman pursues them” (per IMDb).

For a fun comparison between Nolan’s movie and another adaption of Homer’s “Odyssey,” watch this first.

Where to watch: The Criterion Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Troy (2004)

“Troy” is effectively a prequel to “The Odyssey” and, therefore, arguably the most perfect movie to watch before it. It introduces the brutal 10-year siege of Troy (i.e. the Trojan War). “The Odyssey” will focus on the aftermath of the event.

It’s directed by Wolfgang Petersen and stars Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Peter O’Toole.

“An adaptation of Homer’s great epic, the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces,” is how IMDb describes its plot.

Think of the ending of “Troy” as the beginning of “The Odyssey.” Watch it immediately before heading to the cinema to see Nolan’s epic, and you’re essentially watching one long incredible movie.

Where to watch: Philo, AMC+, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

Oppenheimer (2023)

Christopher Nolan’s previous movie to “The Odyssey” may seem completely unrelated to it in many ways, but it’s undoubtedly a fantastic one to watch before it. The director told USA Today that he made “The Odyssey” to escape the “despair” he experienced making the epic biographical thriller “Oppenheimer,” which he felt was almost a horror movie. It’ll be interesting to watch his new movie to see how he did that, while accustoming to his modern directorial style.

Per IMDb, “Oppenheimer” is “A dramatization of the life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who had a large hand in the development of the atomic bombs that brought an end to World War II.”

The cast of Nolan’s last movie included Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

You can also undoubtedly make comparisons between the two movies. “Oppenheimer’s” weary, tormented protagonist J. Robert Oppenheimer echoes the sensibilities of “The Odyssey’s” King Odysseus, who is constantly yearning for home. It’ll be fun, therefore, to see how Matt Damon portrays that weariness compared to Cillian Murphy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

“The Odyssey” hits theaters around the world on Friday, July 17. Get your tickets now and make sure you go and see it.