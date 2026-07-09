Paige DeSorbo Appears to Shade Kyle Cooke for ‘Rewriting History’ as Fans Say Scandal ‘Saved’ Him

Paige DeSorbo appeared to take a shot at Kyle Cooke during the July 7 episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast with Hannah Berner.

The apparent shade came as “Summer House” viewers and Bravo personalities questioned whether the attention surrounding Amanda Batula’s relationship with West Wilson allowed Cooke to avoid answering for his own behavior during his marriage.

DeSorbo never mentioned Cooke by name. However, her pointed comment about Bravo men “rewriting history” and changing the past 10 years immediately caught listeners’ attention. Cooke and Batula were together for about a decade before announcing their split in January.

“Sorry, that was out of pocket, and I don’t care because I’m thousands of miles away,” DeSorbo said after making the remark.

Play

The conversation started when DeSorbo discussed the scarf visor she wore during a recent trip to Italy. She told Berner that the model who previously wore the Selezza London accessory looked just like her.

“Everyone was like, ‘This picture that you posted of the model is Hannah,'” DeSorbo recalled.

Berner disagreed and joked that fans were simply remembering what she looked like before getting Dysport injections in her jaw to treat Temporomandibular Joint Disorder, also known as TMJ.

“I think people are — you know when someone dies and people are putting them on a pedestal?” Berner said. “That’s how people are treating my old smile. They’re like, ‘Hannah was so beautiful and she just lit up a room.’ They’re, like, putting rose-colored glasses on who I was. They were like, ‘She was just euphoric.'”

DeSorbo then turned the conversation toward Bravo.

“They’re literally any man on Bravo. Let’s just rewrite it. Let’s just change the past, I don’t know, 10 years,” she replied.

The comment immediately prompted a scream from Berner.

“Sorry, that was out of pocket, and I don’t care because I’m thousands of miles away,” DeSorbo added.

Bravo Stars Say Amanda Batula’s New Romance ‘Saved’ Kyle Cooke

Play

The timing of DeSorbo’s comment also fueled speculation about its target.

Journalist Stephanie Ruhle appeared on the July 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” alongside “In The City” star Georgina Ferzli. During the episode, Ruhle, Ferzli and Andy Cohen discussed whether the controversy surrounding Batula and Wilson had “saved” Cooke from a larger backlash.

After a clip of the conversation circulated on X, one viewer connected it to DeSorbo’s comment.

“I lowkey felt like Paige said this on Giggly Squad yesterday without directly saying it,” the fan wrote.

Cooke and Batula’s marriage faced problems long before their separation. During their relationship, Cooke faced multiple cheating accusations, and his late-night partying repeatedly became a source of tension between the couple.

Those issues continued during season 10 of “Summer House.” Cooke and Batula clashed several times, including heated arguments in which he cursed at his wife.

However, Batula’s relationship with Wilson became one of the biggest stories surrounding the season. The controversy also changed the conversation around Cooke and even created an unexpected business opportunity for him.

Kyle Cooke Cashed In After His Reaction to the Amanda Batula Scandal Went Viral

Cooke went viral after breaking his silence on Batula’s relationship with Wilson and declaring, “Carl’s a mess,” in reference to longtime “Summer House” cast member Carl Radke.

The moment quickly became a meme, and Cooke turned the viral attention into merchandise for his Loverboy brand.

“I wanted to come on here and thank you guys for all the support, both to me and the business,” Cooke told fans in an April 8 Instagram video filmed at the company’s New York City headquarters. “I just want to reiterate that your support and your purchases over the last week have made a huge impact and are literally helping keep the lights on.”

The turnaround came after Cooke revealed during season 10 that Loverboy was facing serious financial problems and could be headed toward bankruptcy.

Merchandise featuring his viral “Carl’s a Mess” catchphrase helped bring new attention and sales to the company.

“I can’t thank you enough and I promise to keep you guys updated on the business,” Cooke added. “After all, you guys deserve to know, you’re literally helping keep us alive.”