Allie Eklund Responds to ‘Paid Actress’ Claims as Alleged McBee Family Salary Texts Surface

Allie Eklund responded after members of “The McBee Dynasty” family accused her of being a “paid actress” on the Bravo show’s third season.

Eklund, who dated Steven McBee Jr., shared a behind-the-scenes video from the series on her Instagram Stories following the accusations. The clip showed Eklund filming a confessional while surrounded by members of the production crew.

She added a brief message over the video.

“Wait, you guys aren’t getting paid for the (expletive),” Eklund wrote.

The reality star followed the post with screenshots of supportive messages from viewers. One fan thanked her for “showing women how to stand up for themselves and not step aside for a man.”

Eklund’s response came after Kristi McBee accused her son’s former girlfriend of playing the family and suggested her relationship with Steven was not what they believed it to be. The claims have also drawn new attention to leaked text messages that appear to discuss Eklund’s salary negotiations before season 3.

Allie Eklund Responds After Kristi McBee’s ‘Paid Actress’ Accusation

Viewers are currently watching the beginning of Steven and Eklund’s relationship play out on season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty,” although the couple has already broken up in real life.

Eklund joined the season as Steven’s girlfriend. Their relationship moved quickly, and she moved in with him as filming began, despite the couple only recently starting to date.

As the episodes aired, Kristi commented on a TikTok clip showing Steven and Eklund making their relationship Instagram official. She claimed the family had been misled.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah,” Kristi wrote. “She knew to play me like I was her best friend. We all thought this was real. We didn’t know we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away. Wow…”

Eklund did not directly address each part of Kristi’s accusation in her Instagram Stories. Instead, her post appeared to make light of the suggestion that getting paid to appear on a reality show made her a “paid actress.”

Her response also came as alleged behind-the-scenes text messages added another layer to the dispute.

Leaked ‘McBee Dynasty’ Star’s Texts Detail Alleged Salary Demands

Screenshots shared by the “All About TRH Podcast” Instagram account appeared to show a conversation between an unidentified person and someone saved as “Mom.”

The messages discussed negotiations over how much Eklund would receive to film the show.

“I just calmly told her that was the first and last time I have to negotiate through her manager to get to her,” one message read. “I said I understand this situation is extremely different and hopefully just a one-off, but that I absolutely wasn’t happy with how I met the demands of her manager using whatever leverage I had in the situation (when Allie told me 5-7k was what it would take) and then her manager then decided it was 7-10k and she was gonna walk.”

The sender claimed Eklund’s requested pay was unusually high compared to what other reality stars received during their first season of filming.

“I then went through what everyone else including the [Secret Lives of Mormon Wives] are making per episode and how it’s actually unprecedented for her to make that much on a season [one] of filming and that it truly was only due to my leverage an absolute fit I threw that we got her there, and that I felt disrespected to get her to that rate only for her manager to then move the target to 7-10k,” the message continued.

The sender later said Eklund “completely understood” the concerns.

A ‘McBee Dynasty’ Family Member Allegedly Offered to Give Up Pay for Allie Eklund

The leaked conversation also appeared to show that Eklund’s presence on “The McBee Dynasty” was considered important enough that family members discussed giving up some of their own pay to keep her on the show.

“I would cut my own payroll to give to Allie to make this work but it’s the principle yet again that they haven’t moved any,” the person wrote. “And the show would be better with her on it.”

“Mom” then allegedly offered to make the same sacrifice.

“I was going to say the same thing. That bud I would cut my take from the show for them to give it to her,” the response read. “Don’t do that with yours they can take it from me. Just don’t tell her that because she would never want them to do that but I totally would. But let’s see what they come back with before we tell them to redo that with my contract!”

In its Instagram caption, the “All About TRH Podcast” claimed Eklund ultimately earned more than some other women on the show and suggested the messages provided additional context for Kristi’s “paid actress” comment.

Steven McBee Jr. Says the Family May Be Done With the Show

The public dispute comes as Steven has suggested season 3 could be his family’s final season of “The McBee Dynasty.”

In a Facebook comment captured by Bravo Bo Dietl on Instagram, Steven said the family had grown tired of the response from some viewers.

“I appreciate you. Much easier said than done – Candidly, my entire family and I are over the hypocrisy and internet bullying of this fan base. This will be our last go round,” he wrote.

Bravo has not announced that “The McBee Dynasty” will end after season 3.