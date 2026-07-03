‘The McBee Dynasty’: Kristi McBee Insinuates Allie Eklund Had Ulterior Motives for Steven Jr Romance

As viewers watch Steven McBee Jr.’s relationship with Allie Eklund unfold on “The McBee Dynasty,” his mother, Kristi McBee, looks back on the romance from a very different perspective.

The relationship is currently playing out during season 3 of the Bravo reality series, but the couple has already split in real life after a highly public breakup. Now, Kristi says the McBee family believes they were misled from the beginning.

Kristi McBee Says the Family Was ‘Played’

While responding to fans on TikTok, Kristi reflected on watching the relationship play out on television after everything that happened off camera.

“We all got played by her. Doesn’t everyone see how she knew to act the complete opposite of Calah. She knew to play me like I was her best friend. We all thought this was real. We didn’t know we literally had a paid actress on the show. She was telling me she wanted to marry him right away. Wow…” Kristi wrote.

Her comments came as season 3 continues to document the early days of Steven and Eklund’s relationship.

The remarks also reference Steven’s previous relationship with Calah Jackson, which was featured prominently during earlier episodes of the series. According to Kristi, Eklund approached the family differently and quickly built close relationships with them.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Shows Steven Going Public With the Relationship

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A preview for the June 29 episode shows Steven deciding to officially announce the relationship on Instagram while his brothers attend a cattle auction.

After spotting the post online, Cole McBee reacts with surprise.

“No way. Are you kidding me?” he says.

Brayden McBee adds, “No he didn’t.”

Cole then reads the caption aloud.

“‘Never been so certain.'”

The November 3, 2025, Instagram post included several photos of the couple, along with a screenshot of a text message Steven had previously sent Eklund expressing the same sentiment.

“He did not put a text message on there,” Brayden says after seeing the final slide.

Cole also questions his brother’s timing.

“He really had to stay at the farm, with her, so they could figure out how they’re going to hard-launch,” Cole says. “When he’s supposed to be up here, selling cows with the boys.”

Steven McBee Jr. Explained Why He Prioritized the Relationship

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The episode also shows Steven and Eklund planning the Instagram announcement together.

While deciding which photo to post, Eklund suggests an image taken in Nashville.

“That one I just feel like captures us really well,” she says.

Steven explains why he chose that moment to publicly confirm the relationship.

“My brothers have the cattle auction handled,” he says. “There is no need for me to be there. This is an opportunity for me to prioritize my relationship. Prioritizing what I’ve talked so much about doing over the last year.”

The pair also discussed possible captions before Steven landed on, “Never been so certain.”

“I mean, I think that lets people know how serious I am about it,” he says.

When Eklund reminds him that he had previously texted her those words, Steven suggests including a screenshot of the message in the Instagram carousel.

“Should I screenshot that text and put it as the last photo?” he asks.

Eklund responds, “Really sweet.”

The Relationship Ended Long Before These Episodes Aired

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Although viewers are only now watching the relationship develop, Steven and Eklund ended their romance months before the episodes aired.

Their relationship ended in a barrage of accusations between the two in April 2026. During which, Steven accused Eklund of cheating, which she denied. The dispute escalated after Eklund shared nasty text messages that were allegedly from Steven. He later apologized, describing the messages as “cruel and degrading.”

Despite what fans know now, by the end of the June 23 episode, Steven had already shared his long-term intentions.

“I’m about ready for a wedding…I’m marrying this one. I told her from day one,” he tells Kacie Adkison and Alli McBee.

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.