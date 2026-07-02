‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Spotted With Matt James During NYC Night Out

Lindsay Hubbard is fueling fresh romance speculation after she was spotted spending time with former “Bachelor” star Matt James during a New York City event.

The “Summer House” star attended the New York launch party for Washington, D.C.-based public relations firm MoKi Media at Buddakan earlier this week, where she was photographed alongside James. While the image itself simply shows the pair posing together, an anonymous attendee later claimed there may have been more to the evening.

According to a submission shared by DeuxMoi on July 1, Hubbard arrived at the event with James before later joining a larger dinner that included her ex-fiancé Carl Radke, “In the City” castmates Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber, along with several others.

The source alleged James appeared to be Hubbard’s guest for the evening.

DeuxMoi Source Claims the Pair Looked ‘Flirty’

While the photo only confirms the two spent time together, the anonymous attendee claimed the interaction appeared more personal throughout the evening.

“I was the plus one for a party at Buddakan in NYC last night. It was the NYC launch event for a DC-based PR firm called MoKi Media. Lindsay Hubbard walked into the event with Matt James, who it seemed like was her plus one,” the source alleged.

The attendee added that Radke arrived later before everyone eventually gathered for dinner together.

According to the submission, James “had his arm around Lindsay” and was “caressing her shoulder in a flirty, cute way.”

“It definitely looked like they were flirting. Thought it was cute that they were all at the same table hanging out and having fun together, including Carl!” the source added.

Neither Hubbard nor James has publicly commented on the dating speculation.

Lindsay Hubbard Has Kept Her Dating Life Relatively Private

Play

Hubbard’s latest outing comes after a whirlwind few years in her personal life.

Her engagement to longtime friend and “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke ended in August 2023, just months before the couple had planned to marry. She later moved on with Turner Kufe, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Gemma, in December 2024 before ultimately ending their relationship.

Since then, Hubbard has largely kept her dating life out of the spotlight, making her appearance alongside James an instant topic of conversation among Bravo and Bachelor Nation fans.

James, meanwhile, ended his long-term relationship with former “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell last year after several years together.

Whether the Buddakan outing was simply friends attending the same event or the beginning of something more remains unclear. For now, the only confirmed detail is that Hubbard and James spent the evening together, while the more flirtatious moments remain unverified claims from an anonymous eyewitness.