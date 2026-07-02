Scheana Shay Says ‘Good as Gold’ Was Originally Offered to Superstar Singer

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay opened up about the origins of her song “Good as Gold”—and according to her, it was originally offered to a music superstar.

On July 1, the Bravo TV alum appeared on the podcast Detox Retox With Tom Schwartz, where she gave the scoop on her debut single, which became a “Vanderpump Rules” staple more than a decade ago and was even performed at BravoCon 2022.

When asked about the song that she first performed during Season 2 of the Bravo reality show, Shay shared, “So here’s what I was told. The two people who were the writer/producers on it, publishers, whatever, Ethan and Luca, they had originally made this song for Selena Gomez. That’s what I was told, and she passed on it.”

“So they offered it to me, and I was like, ‘Okay, amazing,’” Shay dished.

Scheana Shay Said She Made No Money From ‘Good as Gold’

While she recorded the song and made it her signature tune, Shay noted that she has made no money at all from it due to a contract glitch.

“To this day I’ve not made a dollar on it,” the former SUR waitress admitted on the podcast. “I would have thought that I owned half of the master. Ethan and Luca thought I owned half of the master. But apparently, the manager that I had at the time, I don’t know, no one has the paperwork. And unless I’m going to take someone to court, I mean there’s no proof. There’s no contract, no one can produce it. So I’ve just made zero dollars on ‘Good as Gold.’”

Shay previously revealed that she considered music to be a hobby and nothing more. On her Bravo blog in 2014, she wrote, “I don’t want to be a singer. I’m the first person to say I don’t have an amazing voice. That’s no secret. Music is a fun hobby for me — not something I am trying to pursue as a career because that would literally be a joke. …Music isn’t what I want to do to make money doing for the rest of my life. I’m not even good enough at it to consider it.”

At the time, she gave a positive shout-out to her producers and noted their connection to Gomez. “Luca and Ethan, who did ‘Good as Gold,’ have several chart toppers with artists such as Selena Gomez and numerous awards,” Shay shared.

Scheana Shay Released a Punk Rock Version of ‘Good as Gold

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In 2024, Shay recorded a new version of “Good as Gold” with a punk-pop twist with her friends from the band The 27s. She told The Daily Dish the new “screamo” version of the song was “so catchy,” and she teased that she had plans for more music with the group.

“I want to focus on my strong points and go a little more the Kesha route,” Shay said.

“I have new music with the boys, The 27s,” she added. “They are incredible. It’s been such a fun outlet [and] very therapeutic. We’re doing a whole EP that’s kind of like the eras of Scheana on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“I’ve been really enjoying just getting back in the studio, having fun with it, not worrying about what people are gonna say and just being confident,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran also said.