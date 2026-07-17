Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands on Returning to ‘The Valley’ & if Another Reality TV Show Is in Her Future

Scheana Shay was one of the original stars of “Vanderpump Rules” when the Bravo hit premiered in 2013, having starred in all eleven seasons before it was retooled. So, it was a natural fit for her to return to reality television, and that’s exactly what happened when she made several guest appearances on the VPR spinoff “The Valley” during season 2.

In fact, Shay was asked to return to “The Valley” for its third season, but turned down the offer. In a recent episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, the “Good as Gold” singer addressed not only her possible return to the show, but also whether she’d return to reality TV at all.

Scheana Shay Gives Honest Update on Returning to ‘The Valley’ & Reality TV

Getty Scheana Shay attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

During the July 17 episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star addressed a question many Bravo fans have been asking: Would she return to “The Valley” for season 4?

“Look, I don’t know that that’s in the cards for me this year again,” Shay began. “These are pretty much all my friends, you know, for the most part. So I would never say that door is completely closed.”

She continued, “You know, who knows what the future holds? I just don’t know if that is what is right for me still.”

However, fans who want to see Shay return to reality TV in some capacity may be in luck. In the same episode, Shay stated that she hasn’t ruled out reality TV forever, sharing that she would “absolutely” return, but only if it is a project that she aligns with.

“I love the platform that reality TV provides. You know, when it’s being used to tell authentic stories, I absolutely love that,” she shared.

Shay noted that she loved being on a show like VPR because it allowed her and her cast to open up about their real-life journeys, including Shay being honest about her OCD.

“I think no matter what show, eventually I will be back on reality TV because having people come up to me, telling me that sharing my story helps them recognize that they had these symptoms and get diagnosed and get the help they need, it is, it’s incredible,” she said.

Shay Admitted Leaving Reality TV Was ‘Healing’

Getty Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Shay decided it was best to step away from reality TV and appearing on “The Valley” season 3 for her mental health. She opened up about the decision on a January episode of her podcast.

“I just needed to step away for me, and I think time away from doing the show is really healing for me,” she said, adding, “But you never know what the future holds.”

She continued, “I needed to make a change in my life, and I did that. I walked away from what I’ve known as an adult and my career with reality with TV; that’s what I’ve done since I was 26 years old, and taking a step back from that last year gave me time to focus on myself, my relationship… I’m in my healing era, and I love it.”

Shay also shared that, despite leaving the show, she remained very close to her “The Valley” castmates.

Shay Returned to Music

With Shay not having to worry about filming, fights, and feuds among her friends, she focused on a return to music. Most recently, Shay performed at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London on May 30.

During her set, she performed her signature songs “Good as Gold” (the screamo version), “Apples,” as well as new music, to a packed crowd.

Shay documented her trip to London, having taken her husband, Brock Davies, and their daughter, Summer Moom, along, where Shay shared a video on Instagram of the family of three getting to see the sights of the city and mom performing on stage.

Shay also celebrated her birthday with a live performance in May, where she invited her entire family, including her daughter, Summer. During the show, which she shared on Instagram, Shay debuted four new songs, including the single “Miss Understood,” which will all be featured in an upcoming EP.