Kyle Richards Says One Bravo Experience Made Her Appreciate Beverly Hills More

After nearly 15 years on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle Richards thought she had seen it all.

But filming Bravo’s upcoming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” gave the longtime Housewife an entirely new perspective, one that left her appreciating her own franchise more than ever.

The upcoming season brings together Housewives legends from across the Bravo universe, including Kyle, Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Vicki Gunvalson, Gizelle Bryant, Porsha Williams and Lisa Barlow. While the women quickly formed friendships, Kyle said interacting with each cast’s home franchise proved to be a completely different experience.

Kyle Says Other Housewives Franchises Changed Her Perspective

Speaking to People, Kyle explained that the women bonded easily as the “Ultimate Girls Trip” cast, but things became much more unpredictable once they began filming alongside Housewives from different cities.

“On Beverly Hills we fight, we have problems, but I’m like wow, this experience is kind of making me appreciate Beverly Hills,” Kyle said. “I cannot believe what I’m seeing right now. It was crazy.”

Her castmates quickly agreed.

Gizelle Bryant summed up her reaction with a simple observation.

“OC was like wow.”

Porsha Williams added that some of the biggest surprises came from cities viewers might not expect.

“What about Salt Lake? And then Atlanta had their stuff,” Porsha said. “But it was crazy because when we’re in each city, you would assume the Atlanta girls are going to act up, or the Miami girls. It would be the other cities that are visiting us that show out.”

Rather than dividing the women, Porsha said the experience actually strengthened their friendships.

“What’s crazy is if it involved any of us… I was very protective of us.”

She added that the cast became “a whole sisterhood.”

Lisa Barlow Says Timing Made the Experience Even More Intense

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For Lisa Barlow, the trip came with another layer of pressure.

While filming “Ultimate Girls Trip,” her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion was airing, meaning she was simultaneously dealing with unresolved drama at home while stepping into a new environment with Housewives from across the franchise.

“It was refreshing for me to go into Salt Lake too because I feel like our reunion was airing while I was filming Ultimate Girls Trip so you’re getting all of that while being on a trip,” Lisa explained.

She admitted it became frustrating when other Housewives wanted to revisit conflicts she felt had already been settled.

“And then they’d pop in and just want to confront me but I’m like we just cleared up everything at the reunion.”

Taken together, the women’s comments suggest “Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” will be far more than a nostalgic celebration of two decades of Housewives history. This milestone season is set to air August 9 on Bravo.

For Kyle, it also served as an unexpected reminder that despite the ups and downs of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” there may not be another franchise quite like home.