Erika Jayne Reveals Where She Stands With Boyfriend John McPhee

Erika Jayne is giving fans her clearest relationship update in months.

Just days after celebrating her own 55th birthday, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram again, this time to celebrate boyfriend John McPhee’s birthday. While the post appeared simple on the surface, it offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s life together and reinforced what Erika has recently shared about where their relationship stands today.

In the video, McPhee can be seen driving through the New Mexico desert while wearing large noise-canceling earmuffs as Erika smiles from the passenger seat. Keeping the caption short and sweet, she simply wrote, “Happy birthday,” alongside a hugging face emoji.

The birthday tribute marked one of the rare occasions Erika has featured McPhee on her main Instagram feed since the pair began dating, giving fans another look at a relationship she has largely kept out of the spotlight.

Erika Says John McPhee Is a ‘Nice’ Change of Pace

Although Erika rarely shares details about her personal life on social media, she opened up more candidly during Part 1 of the RHOBH season 15 reunion when Andy Cohen asked about her romance.

Reflecting on dating McPhee, Erika explained that the relationship feels different from what she’s experienced in the past.

“Oh my God, you’re talking to, like, the ultimate G.I. Joe,” she said, describing McPhee before calling the relationship “a nice” change of pace.

She also revealed that one important person in her life has become an especially big fan of her boyfriend.

“My son’s probably more in love with this man than I could ever be,” Erika joked, referring to her adult son, Tommy Zizzo.

The comments offered one of the strongest indications yet that the relationship has continued to grow, even as Erika has chosen to keep much of it private.

Birthday Wishes Poured In From Erika’s Inner Circle

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Erika’s relationship update came during a celebratory weekend overall.

After the singer marked her own 55th birthday on July 10, several of her fellow Bravolebrities flooded social media with birthday tributes.

Dorit Kemsley shared a photo embracing Erika and wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Kyle Richards posted a throwback snapshot of the pair dressed up together and added, “Happy birthday. Love you!”

Teddi Mellencamp also honored her longtime friend with a heartfelt message, thanking Erika for “always being there for me.”

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke shared a beachside photo of the two wearing oversized sunglasses, writing, “Happy birthday to GA girl!”

The posts highlighted the close friendships Erika has maintained within the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast while her relationship with McPhee continues to quietly move forward.

While Erika isn’t offering daily updates on her romance, her latest birthday post, combined with the candid remarks she made at the reunion, paints a clear picture: John McPhee remains an important part of her life, and by all accounts, their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.