Bachelor Nation Floods Alum With Support After Brain Tumor Diagnosis, Will Undergo Craniotomy

Bachelor Nation is rallying around one of its own after the alum revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, July 13, that a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan uncovered “a blueberry-sized lesion” in his brain that doctors later determined to be a tumor.

Fans first met Joe Amabile on season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” though his journey with Becca Kufrin was short-lived. However, he became a fan favorite, later returning to find love on “Bachelor in Paradise” seasons 5 and 7, the latter where he met Serena Pitt, with whom he is now happily married.

Joe Amabile Shares News of ‘Early Stage Brain Tumor’ & Will Undergo Craniotomy

In an Instagram video, beloved “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Joe Amabile revealed that doctors found a brain tumor after he underwent a whole-body scan with Prenuvo.

“So little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” he began his post.

“So then I had to get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor,” he continued.

Amabile shared that he will need to undergo a craniotomy to have the tumor removed and tested, which he has scheduled in two weeks.

In the caption of his post, Amabile said that it was “an early stage brain tumor” and added, “I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends ❤️.”

He also wrote that he was hesitant to share the news, “but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey.” He then shared that he will continue to update his fans on his health.

Bachelor Nation & DWTS Pros Rally Around Amabile After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Getty Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Amabile’s Instagram post was quickly flooded with love and support from Bachelor Nation, other reality stars, and fans after he shared his brain tumor diagnosis.

“Sending all the love and support brother ❤️ can’t wait to play a round of golf when you’re all better,” Joey Graziadei shared. “Sending all my love and prayers Joe ❤️,” Kaity Biggar wrote. “Praying for you bro,” Andrew Spencer said.

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke also sent a message of support, writing, “God speed brother. Thinking of you and wishing you the best!” And his co-star Jesse Solomon commented, “Thinking of you brother.”

Amabile also received an outpouring of support from his “Dancing With the Stars” family after competing on season 27. Pro dancers Emma Slater shared, “Love you Joe. Always here for you,” while Alan Bersten wrote, “Bro you know how much I love you. Sending you so much positivity and support. You got this.”

His DWTS partner, Jenna Johnson, commented, “Omg Joe! Sending you all the love and support ✨🙏🏼.”

Amabile’s wife, Serena Pitt, whom he married in October 2022, commented, “You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together ❤️ I love you.”

Our thoughts are with Amabile and wishing him a successful surgery!