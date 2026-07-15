Keira Knightley’s First Outing in Months Shows Her Channeling Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Keira Knightley has been a fashion icon since the early 2000s, rocking an array of styles that are quite different from the one worn previously. Knightley, who previously starred in the Broadway play Studio 54, just made her first outing in nearly six months to Wimbledon for day twelve of The Championships. And her Wimbledon look is totally Kate Middleton-coded.

Knightley, who voices Professor Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, always turns heads with her red carpet fashion. But now, her Kate Middleton-esque look has fans losing it! See the photos and details below:

Keira Knightley’s 2026 Wimbledon Look Is Kate Middleton-Coded

For Wimbledon, Knightley arrived in a stunning and pristine white pussy-bow dress from the Ralph Lauren Purple Label collection. She made it a truly monochromatic look (a la Middleton) with a white handbag and strappy matching white shoes. (She got an ombre bob hair ‘do done by Luke Hersheson and natural makeup look seemingly by Georgina Graham!)

Not only does Knightley, 41, look so angelic in this rare outing, but she went with her rarely-seen husband James Righton, with whom she’s been married to since 2013. And let’s face it, this look is totally something Middleton would wear.

Now, Middleton is known for rocking monochromatic looks, especially at Wimbledon. This year alone, she wore an all-green dress by Emilia Wickstead and an all-red look from Roland Mouret. Plus, the A-line frame and the pussy-bow collar are styles the Princess of Wales is known for wearing over the years. (And yes, she’s worn Ralph Lauren pieces over the years as well, according to Kate Middleton Style!)

Knightly has wowed in so many looks the two decades, and we love that she donned a look that reminds fans of two British style icons.

Keira Knightley’s Fashion & Life Philosophy

Getty Keira Knightley attends the “Black Doves” Season One World Premiere at the BFI Southbank on December 03, 2024 in London, England.

While Knightley isn’t as public with the red carpet outings as she was before, she stuns every single time. Before this outing at Wimbldeon, the last public outing she made was in February 2026. Specifically, when she arrived at the dinner hosted by Erdem Moralioglu and Ruthie Rogers celebrating 20 years of ERDEM!

But even with these rare outings, fans want to know her philosophies on both her style and life.

In a previous interview with The Talks, the Nutcracker star discussed something so important. Knightley discussed how she stopped caring about the random backlash as she’s gotten older. “I learned you can say nothing, you can be perfectly smiling, wearing a perfectly nice dress at the opening of a charity and people can still despise you for it,” the Love Actually star said. “Or you can wear the same dress and you can speak and people might despise you for it — or they might actually appreciate it. Ultimately, you don’t really have any control over how it’s taken. You can only be yourself in the center of that.”