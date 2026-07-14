Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston Turn Heads at Star-Studded Wimbledon

Jennifer Lopez and Tom Hiddleston served up style at Wimbledon.

On Sunday, the former “American Idol” judge turned heads at the Gentlemen’s Singles Final in London with a bold fashion choice.

Getty Tom Hiddleston and Jennifer Lopez at Wimbledon.

Lopez stood out in the crowd with her dramatic, oversized, wide-brimmed straw hat, matched with her sleeveless wrap-style dress. At one point, the singer removed the eye-catching hat as she watched the action unfold.

Seated beside Lopez was actor Tom Hiddleston, who also made a stylish impression in a tailored pinstripe suit and dark sunglasses. At one point during the match, the two appeared to share a laugh as they chatted in the stands.

A Star-Studded Wimbledon

Also sitting close to Lopez and Hiddleston is the newly minted billion-dollar box office star Jaafar Jackson. The “Michael” actor was in attendance with his fiancée, Maddie Simpson.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” actor Andrew Garfield was spotted sitting in the row directly in front of Lopez, while “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo was seated just behind her.

Getty Catherine, The Princess of Wales



Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was also spotted wearing a hat at Wimbledon over the weekend.

The 44-year-old royal looked elegant in a green Emilia Wickstead dress with a wide-brimmed hat. Prince George and Princess Charlotte also coordinated in matching hats.

Hats are rarely seen in the Royal Box, as guests are encouraged to avoid wearing them whenever possible to prevent obstructing the view of those seated behind them.

A Busy Month for Jennifer Lopez

It has been a busy month for Lopez, who is turning 57 on July 24. On July 8, the “On the Floor” singer gathered with family members at the Parisian restaurant Siena ahead of her big day.

“Jennifer was beaming all night. She looked absolutely stunning. You could tell that she was enjoying every moment,” a source told PEOPLE. “The group dined on Mediterranean cuisine before the restaurant surprised Jennifer with a Chantilly-style birthday cake made with fresh berries and torched meringue. Birthday sparklers lit up the cake as friends and fellow diners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Jennifer even shared slices of the birthday cake with nearby diners.”

The source added, “After dinner, the atmosphere shifted into a late-night scene with live music, and Jennifer got up to dance. It looked like the perfect way to kick off her birthday celebrations.”

Lopez also wowed fans during Paris Fashion Week with her daring outfits. The singer attended the Celia Kritharioti show on July 7 wearing a stunning sequin-embellished dress and a large white, feathered fur coat.

The following day, the “Office Romance” star was spotted leaving the Cité de l’architecture et du patrimoine alongside her sister, Lynda Lopez, in a chic white minidress.

On July 3, Lopez also attended the star-studded wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

For the event, the singer wore a stunning black Bach Mai drop-waist gown featuring a voluminous high-low skirt. She completed the elegant ensemble with a two-tier necklace, coordinating bracelet and earrings, a Carolina Herrera clutch, and peep-toe heels.