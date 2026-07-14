‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs Reveal the Biggest Challenge of Filming at Home

Dave and Jenny Marrs have spent years inviting viewers into their lives on “Fixer to Fabulous,” but the HGTV stars are now admitting there’s one decision they wish they had made differently.

The couple, who have starred on the home renovation series since 2019, recently revealed that filming inside their own Arkansas farmhouse has become one of the biggest challenges of making the show.

The Couple Talks About the Downside of Filming in Their Home

Their restored 1903 farmhouse in Bentonville serves as both the family’s home and a regular filming location for “Fixer to Fabulous,” which is currently in production on its eighth season.

While the arrangement has helped showcase their authentic family life, Jenny says she now wishes they had drawn a clearer line between work and home.

“It’s annoying,” Jenny told Realtor.com while discussing the issue. “I wish we had a show home. Wouldn’t that be nice to have, like, the fake house that we only went and filmed in and then we had our real house? Most people, even if you work from home, you can still have a little bit of separation of work and life, and we have none.”

Dave agreed, explaining that it’s nearly impossible to hide the realities of a busy household when a television crew arrives.

“We can’t segment off just one little section of our house when they’re shooting,” he said, noting that everyday items—including “totes being packed for camp”—often remain visible throughout the home they share with their five children.

Their Kids Are Not Going to Appear as Much

As their family has grown, so have their children’s feelings about appearing on television.

“We have three teenagers now, one preteen, and then Luke’s 7, so they’ve just grown up around it. But now they’re like, ‘We don’t want to be on camera,’” Jenny shared.

Because of that, viewers will notice a change when the new season premieres.

“This season, you won’t see as much of the kids,” she explained. “Luke doesn’t mind and Char doesn’t mind, but the bigs are like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re not going to be on camera,’ and we never would force them to be on camera.”

Jenny admitted that balancing production with family life can sometimes be overwhelming.

“Some days, the kids will come home from school and our house has a bunch of cameras, and so it’s a little bit chaotic,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the couple doesn’t regret being authentic with viewers.

Jenny said showing their real home has always been part of the show’s appeal, even if it comes with sacrifices.

“I kind of wish we didn’t do that, but also, that’s part of it,” she said. “We want to be open and authentic. We do want it to be real. We don’t live in a museum. We live in real life. It’s a challenge, for sure.”

As “Fixer to Fabulous” prepares to return for Season 8 later this year, the Marrs family is embracing a new balance—one that gives their older children more privacy while continuing to share the home renovation projects that made the series a hit.