Every Act That’s Earned a Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ 2026 So Far

We seem to be moving quickly through these auditions on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. The judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — and Terry Crews have been hitting that Golden Buzzer pretty frequently on “AGT” 2026. While we have seen some incredible performances this season worthy of the Golden Buzzer, where do things currently stand? There are 10 Golden Buzzers to hand out each season, so see how many have been handed out so far below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

1. Lai Noelle – Episode 1

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Lai is 14 years old and from Texas. She said she’s gotten more confident in herself and her performances. She said she’s excited and nervous to perform on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. Lai is definitely showing some nerves, but this girl can sing. She has like a mouse-like talking voice, but has such control of her singing voice. This is a stellar performance. She sings “Die On This Hill” by Sienna Spiro. Simon hit the Golden Buzzer for her.

2. Acro Crew – Episode 1

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They said this is a dream come true. They are from Canada. The oldest is 21, and the youngest is 7 years old. They start out dancing and doing some tricks. Then everyone is shocked, as they are posed on stage and out comes a dog to jump over them! They have random dogs join them throughout the act, as they walk on them, jump on them, and do all these tricks. Terry loved this act so much that he hit the Golden Buzzer for them.

3. Luke Taleno – Episode 1

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He was here last year on “America’s Got Talent,” supporting his friend Jourdan Blue, who made it to the AGT Finale. Luke did a video with Simon and said that next year, he’ll be back and will get a Golden Buzzer. He’s from Cuba and said music was what helped him learn the language. Music is all he loves. He is a rapper and has me nervous. Luke starts rapping, and those nerves go away for me. Luke is good! It’s so entertaining, and he has everyone on their feet, vibing. Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for him.

4. Lara D – Episode 2

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She said that growing up, she was very shy. She currently works in her family’s real estate business in Australia. Lara D wants her dreams to start thanks to “America’s Got Talent.” Not gonna lie, I was shocked by this one. She starts out rapping, which is so surprising. She then goes back and forth between singing and rapping, and her voice is so strong, and she has so much confidence on that stage. Definitely has a ton of range in her voice and is very impressive. Sofia hit the Golden Buzzer for her.

5. Hundred Fingers – Episode 2

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He auditioned during season 17, but Simon told him he needed to do it bigger. So, he is back to do it bigger. He is joined by nine other guys as they proceed to do a bunch of tricks with cards. We have cards all over that stage. They then do some tricks with feathers and sticks. It’s interesting. It got Howie’s attention, as he gave out his second Golden Buzzer of the season to them.

6. Isaac Atkins – Episode 3

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He is a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Isaac is currently on leave, as he took a few days off to come to “AGT” Season 21. He says he sings in his car and started posting on TikTok about a year ago. He is an attractive guy and seems super likable. His voice is decent, but I am not blown away. He seems to just be screaming at times. However, Mel B seems to be loving it. She loved it so much she hit the Golden Buzzer for him.

7. Rubén Roldán – Episode 4 on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026

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He said he is here to prove that limits don’t exist. His friend said he is the hardest-working person he knows. He definitely wants to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. Rubén does parkour and wants to inspire people while doing it. He heads outside to start the performance. He starts on the staircase, but then rips off his pants and shows that he is an amputee. Rubén then takes off the leg and does the whole performance on one leg. What he does is amazing, and it’s so fun to watch. He is so strong and so talented. Simon said it was bloody fantastic and hit the Golden Buzzer for him, his second of the season.

8. Mackenzie Sol – Episode 4

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He auditioned for Simon Cowell on “The X Factor” in Britain when he was just 4 years old. The age limit was 16, so there was no way he could truly get on the show. However, it’s over 20 years later, and he’s back auditioning in front of Simon again. Mackenzie has a good voice and shows some great range while singing. He is a good-looking guy, and the audience loves him. He seems likable, but that range is amazing in his voice. Mel B strikes for the second time this season, giving Mackenzie a Golden Buzzer.

9. Royal Lasers – Episode 5

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They live in Vegas, so they have seen what “America’s Got Talent” can do for people. They met doing the “AGT” residency in Vegas. There are three of them, and they are dancers, but this is a chance for them to step out and make a name for themselves. This is a laser-light show, but with them dancing along to it. It’s cool how they work the graphics into it from the big screen. It’s big and entertaining. Terry loved it and gave them his second Golden Buzzer of the season.

Sofia Vergara is the only judge or host to have a Golden Buzzer remaining to hand out. With the “AGT” auditions continuing, will she hand it out then?