Simon Cowell Fans Can’t Believe How Grown-Up Son Eric Looks In New Family Photos

Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell may be one of reality TV’s most recognizable faces, but this time it’s his son Eric who has “America’s Got Talent” fans talking. New family photos shared by Lauren Cowell from the family’s annual trip to Windsor Races offered a glimpse of the 12-year-old, with many followers stunned by how grown-up he looks and how much he resembles his famous dad.

Favorite Family Tradition

In a recent Instagram post, Lauren Cowell shared a carousel of photos from the outing, which she described as a favorite family tradition. The photos gave fans a look at the couple’s son, as well as “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli.

The photos were taken at Windsor Races and show Lauren, Simon, Eric, and friends posing together for random photos. Lauren was sporting a green floral dress, while Simon kept it classic in a black suit paired with dark sunglasses.

The photo gallery also included an adorable picture of the father-and-son duo. Eric was sporting some color, unlike his father, as he wore a pink polo.

In another photo, we see Eric with Bruno, as Eric is carrying a camera around his neck. We see Eric completed the look with cream pants and blue and white shoes.

Simon Is the Big Winner

For the post, Lauren captioned it, “One of my favourite traditions of the year 🐎💚 We always love Windsor Races. It’s a little more low key than Royal Ascot and that’s exactly why we enjoy it so much. We get to relax, spend time with family and friends, have a picnic, place a few bets and just enjoy the evening together.”

Lauren then joked about Simon, who seems to always have good luck at the races. She said, “Every year I tell myself this will finally be the year I beat Simon… and every year Simon wins. Every year I go home with empty pockets 😂.”

It sounds like she might be switching things up next year, as she joked, “Thankfully, I still have a great time… although I’m beginning to think I should just let him pick my horses next year!”

Fans React to Grown-Up Eric

Fans were loving the family photos and the great time it looked like everyone was having. They were quick to jump on social media to share their thoughts.

One person wrote, “My Gosh, how much does Eric look like his Dad! You and Simon look beautiful together! ❤️❤️,” while another added, “Eric looks like he has a lovely soul ❤️.” This person wrote, “Eric the image of Daddy💙.”

The love for Lauren was shared too, as one fan wrote, “You are the best thing that ever happened to Simon. ❤️,” and a second person wrote, “You’re just such an adorable couple ♥️💙,” and one other person wrote, “OMG! Beautiful couple. How sweet 🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️.”

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric on Valentine’s Day in 2014. Eric is named after the “AGT” judge’s father.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2025, Simon talked about how Eric saved his life. He said, “[Fatherhood has] had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me. Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful.”