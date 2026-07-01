‘Big Brother’ Fans Are Already Divided Over House Design Following Season 28’s ‘Time Trip’ Theme Reveal

Just about an hour after CBS revealed the “Big Brother” Season 28 theme and gave fans their first look inside the new house, Reddit was already buzzing with reactions. Yep, it didn’t take long for viewers to start picking apart every room, every design choice, and every little clue they could find.

This year’s theme is Time Trip, and it seems like CBS is leaning hard into nostalgia. This “Big Brother” house features elements inspired by different eras, while the game itself will include twists tied to time travel. While plenty of fans were excited by what they saw, others admitted they still have a soft spot for last season’s Hotel Mystère house. Even so, the overall conversation was filled with excitement about the season ahead.

Fans Are Loving the ‘Time Trip’ Theme & House Details

According to CBS’ press release, Season 28 is:

“turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances.”

Honestly, it seems like the theme landed well with a lot of fans.

One Reddit user kept it simple: “I love it”

Another compared it to last season while still giving the new house plenty of credit.

Others immediately started calling out some of their favorite features.

One fan wrote:

“I’m obsessed with the leather chaises and the hot tub Time Machine!!”

Another added:

“I love this house!!! It’s hard to top Hotel Mystere from last season but I think this the layout looks really nice!”

Let’s be real, following up Hotel Mystère was never going to be easy. That house quickly became a fan favorite, so comparisons were always going to happen. Even so, many viewers feel like the Season 28 design brings plenty of personality while giving the time travel concept its own identity.

The Return of the Bunk Beds Has Fans Celebrating

CBS “Big Brother” Season 28 Bedroom with Bunk Beds

One of the biggest surprises from the reveal had nothing to do with time travel at all. Because the bunk beds are back. And several fans immediately celebrated their return.

One person said:

Similar comments on the Reddit thread included: “I love the bunk beds and sleep pods!” and “Bunk beds are back 🤩”

Beyond the bedrooms, fans were busy spotting all kinds of little details hidden throughout the house.

One viewer noticed what appeared to be a dinosaur fossil and joked:

“Is there a triceratops skull in the background of the photo of Julie at the front desk? Bc ngl I would be down for a fully dino themed season one year. Take the tacky and turn it up to 1000 thank you very much”

The kitchen also became a popular topic of conversation.

One fan said:

Another wasn’t quite as enthusiastic.

“The island clock table in the kitchen having those pieces jutting out would bother the hell out of me”

Fans Are Already Looking Ahead to What CBS Hasn’t Revealed Yet

CBS “Big Brother” Season 28 Dining Room

Of course, not every reaction was glowing, but even many of the more critical comments came with something positive to say.

One person bluntly shared:

Another fan on Reddit admitted “I still miss the spiral staircase,” while one viewer focused on the kitchen layout, adding, “The kitchen island looks small and hard to work with. I’d be annoyed trying to make a meal with that little of space.”

Another hoped the theme would include even more callbacks to the show’s history.

“Honestly not my favorite house look, I was thinking there would be more references to past bb seasons with the time theme. I do like the arched windows in the upstairs lounge though.”

Still, others felt the positives outweighed any concerns.

One Reddit user summed it up this way:

“I know people are mixed on this house, but I personally really like it! Hotel Mystere was always gonna be hard to top but I think they did good with what we’ve seen so far. I just need to see the HoH Room now haha. Glad the bunk beds are back!”

Fans also noticed one production update that received almost universal praise.

“They finally got rid of the two TVs used for the memory wall and replaced them with one giant screen. It looks so much better!”

At the same time, the photos left viewers with a few unanswered questions.

One person wondered:

“interesting that they’re only showing one of the bedrooms, I wonder if they’re trying to hide how many houseguests there are going to be?”

Another replied:

“I don’t think they’re intentionally hiding it. I think there’s always only going to be 16-17 houseguests. We haven’t even gotten photos of the living room or HOH room; sometimes, they split the reveal into two parts.”

And one fan couldn’t help but wonder what the limited reveal might mean for another popular pre-season rumor.

It seems like this is only the beginning of the conversation. Every summer, “Big Brother” fans spend hours analyzing every photo before premiere night, and Season 28 is no exception.

Whether people are already in love with the ‘Time Trip’ aesthetic, excited about the return of the bunk beds, or simply waiting to see the HoH room, one thing is clear: the house reveal has everyone talking.

“Big Brother” Season 28 begins Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+. Premiere week details can be found .